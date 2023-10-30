Teen Mom OG: Where is the Cast Now?

A spin-off of ‘16 and Pregnant,’ ‘Teen Mom OG’ chronicles the lives of young mothers as they aim to balance motherhood, love, and life. From dwindling family dynamics to personal aspirations and hopes, the reality show chronicles the unbridled struggle of young women. The series has continued to gain acclaim since its inception in 2009. Years since it first came on air, fans have continued to wonder where are the MTV reality stars now. So, if you’re wondering the same, look no further.

Where is Farrah Abraham Now?

Once an aspiring model, Farrah quickly became accustomed to her new reality. She welcomed her daughter, Sophia Laurent Abraham, with open arms. Albeit losing Sophia’s father, Derek Underwood, to a car accident, the television personality was steadfast in her resolve to provide the best for her child. During her time on the show, Farrah had published her autobiography, ‘My Teenage Dream Ended.’ She had also released a sex tape with James Deen. Given her decision to return to adult entertainment, Farrah was fired from ‘Teen Mom OG.’

Since then, she has explored other avenues of success. She later appeared in the sixteenth season of ‘Celebrity Big Brother.’ She has since become a recurring face in reality television and has appeared in ‘Botched,’ ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition,’ ‘Ex on the Beach,’ and ‘Face the Truth.’ Besides this, Farrah has also been embroiled in a controversy. In January 2022, she was arrested for slapping a nightclub security guard. The previous year, Farrah was one of the nine women to accuse Mayor Dominic Foppoli of sexual assault. She had supplemented her claim with audio and photographic evidence, too. Now a bestselling author, health advocate, online creator, and comedian, Farrah has climbed the ladder of success and hopes to create new milestones with her daughter and loved ones.

Where is Maci McKinney Now?

On an ever-evolving path as an athlete and overachiever, Maci had to derail her plans after the birth of her son, Bentley Cadence Edwards. From getting frustrated with her son’s father, Ryan, to struggling with motherhood, the young woman faced several challenges. However, she wasn’t deterred and still received a degree. In 2015, she welcomed her daughter, Jayde Carter, with her boyfriend, Taylor McKinney. The couple had Maverick Reed the following year. Taylor and Maci even tied the knot in October 2016. Maci is now a bestselling author and even a softball and wrestling coach. Some of her written works include, ‘The Battle Upstairs: Poetry Book’ and ‘I Wasn’t Born Bulletproof.’ She also hosts ‘The Expired Podcast’ with Natalie Gard.

Where is Catelynn Baltierra Now?

Catelynn had become an integral figure in the series by showcasing that teen moms have other options, too. By placing her daughter, Carolynn “Carly” Elizabeth, for adoption, she displayed other choices young mothers could make. However, her boyfriend, Tyler, mother, and stepfather had shared conflicting opinions about the matter. Catelynn later welcomed Novalee “Nova” Reign on January 1, 2015, with her boyfriend, Tyler.

The duo tied the knot later that year. They have since welcomed two more daughters to their family – Vaeda Luma and Rya Rose. The couple has since faced financial challenges. In 2016, the duo was hit with a federal tax lien for $535,010.97, which was paid in 2021. They have since decided to put their historic home on the market. Not just this, they have also asked fans to donate online. Catelynn now manages her husband’s OnlyFans account to support themselves. They have also asked fans to donate to their daughter’s cheerleading squad.

Where is Amber Portwood Now?

Amber gave birth to Leah Leann Shirley but was always on the fence with her daughter’s father, Gary Shirley. From assaulting Gary to getting arrested for domestic violence, Amber’s journey on the show was full of ups and downs. In June 2012, she was sentenced to a prison sentence. Earlier that year, she had pleaded guilty to a felony drug charge, but she managed to avoid prison by accepting a plea deal and attending a drug program. She was then sentenced to prison for violating her drug court probation requirements. However, she was released in December 2013 due to her good behavior and ability to earn her GED. Later, Amber was besotted with Andrew Glennon, a cameraman on the show. The couple went on to welcome their son, James Andrew Glennon, in 2018.

A year later, Amber was arrested on counts of domestic battery against Andrew. With numerous charges of violence, Amber has also appeared on ‘Dr. Phil.’ During her appearance, she revealed that she was addicted to prescription drugs. However, she later admitted that she then went sober. In July 2019, Amber was once again arrested in Indianapolis, where she was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon. The reports also detailed that she threatened to commit suicide by overdose and tried to break into a room using a machete where her partner, Andrew Glennon, was hiding with their son. The court has since granted Andrew Glennon sole custody of their son, James. As for Amber, the reality TV star has now decided to leave the MTV franchise. She is now focusing on her well-being and hopes to create a better line of communication with her children.

Where is Cheyenne Floyd Now?

Having met Cory Wharton from ‘Real World: Ex-Plosion’ on season 28 of ‘The Challenge,’ Cheyenne quickly fell for the reality star. The couple welcomed their daughter Ryder in April 2017. Despite not being in a relationship, they had decided to raise their daughter together. Since then, Cheyenne has explored other paths. She has since reprised her relationship with Zach Davis, and the couple welcomed their son, Ace Terrell Davis, in May 2021.

The duo later tied the knot in September 2022 and have since embarked on new adventures. The couple were briefly even involved in a major accident. In July 2022, an unidentified gunman allegedly shot at Cheyenne and Zach’s car 13 times. During this time, the television personality’s children were also in the car.

In the heat of the moment, Cheyenne had crashed her vehicle into another vehicle. She was later sued for allegedly injuring the man in the car. However, Cheyenne and Zach have denied these claims and allegations. Later, in ‘Teen Mom: The Next Chapter,’ Zach revealed that the gunman was someone they both knew. They are also in a legal battle with the alleged shooter and haven’t released any updates.

In addition, Cheyenne has also come to overlook other operations. She hopes to expand a nail business with her young daughter, Ryder. Along with Cory Wharton, Cheyenne manages Rage Regardless, a non-profit organization that helps empower families with metabolic conditions. The organization has been dedicated to their daughter, Ryder, who also has a rare autoimmune disease. Finally, Cheyenne is a host on the ‘3 Moms + 5 Kids’ and ‘Unfiltered Kitchen’ podcasts.

Where is Bristol Palin Now?

Bristol became the centre of attention after her mother became a vice presidential candidate in 2008. Before appearing on ‘Teen Mom,’ she had already made her mark in ‘The Secret Life of an American Teenager,’ ‘Bristol Palin: Life’s a Tripp,’ and ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ The mother of three later came to be known for preaching abstinence. After giving birth at 17, the reality TV star was cast in ‘Teen Mom OG.’ Since leaving the series in 2019, she has taken a step back from reality television. She has since moved to Alaska and enjoys life with her children – Trip, Sailor, and Atlee away from the spotlight.

Where is Mackenzie McKee Now?

Having joined the cast after Farrah’s exit, Mackenzie became a significant figure on the show. The television personality had given birth to her son, Gannon Dewayne McKee, with her boyfriend, Josh McKee. The duo later tied the knot on August 17, 2013, and welcomed their daughter, Jaxie Taylor, shortly after. They are now parents to three children. They welcomed Broncs Weston on August 15, 2016. However, after 12 years of companionship, the couple decided to separate.

Mackenzie took to her Instagram late last year to talk about her breakup. In the since-deleted post, she announced, “Sometimes things work, and sometimes, no matter how hard you fight, it just doesn’t work out. I am breaking my silence about Josh and I being done…I will always respect him as the father of my children, but it’s time for me to find my happy.” Nevertheless, she continues to embark on life’s new adventures with her children. She is now a fitness trainer and has found happiness with her partner, Khesanio Hall.

