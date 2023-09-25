Where is Dancing With the Stars Season 32 (2023) Filmed?

Adapted from the UK series ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ and one of the various iterations of the eponymous franchise, ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars‘ is a dance competition reality TV series that pairs celebrity couples with professional dancers, each of them having to perform predetermined dance performances and competing against other couples for judges’ points and audience votes. Season 32 of the reality show follows the same format but introduces new celebrity couples, hosted by the entertaining Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, former professional dancer and judge.

The viewers are hooked through each episode, mainly thanks to the scintillating dance performances as well as the two hosts who match each other’s energy well. Furthermore, the indoor setting and the expansive stage where the couples perform are likely to make one wonder where exactly the 32nd season of the show was shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

Dancing With the Stars Season 32 Filming Locations

‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 32 was filmed in California, particularly in and around Los Angeles. As per reports, principal photography for the 32nd round took place around the spring or summer of 2023. So, without wasting any time, allow us to take you through the specific site where season 32 of the dancing show was shot!

Los Angeles, California

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 32 were lensed in Los Angeles, which usually makes for a fitting place to shoot shows like this as it is rightfully known as the entertainment capital of the world. Following in the footsteps of the previous seasons, the 32nd round of the dance competition series also seemingly utilized the facilities of the CBS Television City located at 7800 Beverly Boulevard, Fairfax in the city of Los Angeles.

Simply known as Television City, the film studio complex was designed by architects William Pereira and Charles Luckman and opened the complex for business in 1952. Ever since its opening, Television City has lived up to its name as many TV shows have been broadcast live or recorded, such as ‘The Price is Right,’ ‘Celebrity Family Feud,’ ‘The $10,000 Pyramid,’ and ‘Real Time with Bill Maher.’ Besides that, its facilities and amenities have attracted many filmmakers over the years, turning it into a production site for a number of movies, including ‘That Thing You Do!,’ ‘Good Night, and Good Luck.,’ ‘Death of a Salesman,’ and ‘On Golden Pond.’

However, there were reports suggesting that Television City was undergoing renovations during the production process of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 32, which made the filming unit move their production from Studio 46 to a new studio. This supposedly resulted in them constructing a new set and accommodating the shooting for the 32nd season in another studio.

