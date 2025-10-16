‘The Black Phone 3’ Reportedly in the Works; to be Filmed in Mississauga

‘The Black Phone 3’ is happening! The supernatural horror franchise seems to be moving ahead with its third installment. Scott Derrickson and C. Robert Cargill, who wrote the first two movies, will write the script for this one too, with Derrickson returning to the director’s chair. While no dates have been finalized for filming, it will take place in Mississauga, Ontario. The cast has yet to be revealed, although we can expect Ethan Hawke to reprise his role as the Grabber. We can also expect Mason Thames and Madeleine McGraw to return as siblings Finney and Gwen.

‘The Black Phone’ follows Finney, who is stuck in a basement and is tormented by the Grabber, a serial killer who kills children. However, using a rotary phone that’s there, the souls of Grabber’s previous victims are helping Finney, trying to save him. ‘Black Phone 2’ is set 4 years after the events of the first movie. It has the Grabber turn to Gwen while Finney, who is coping with the trauma, tries to protect her. Gwen has been having nightmares of mutilated children, and they are clearly connected to the killer, who is more powerful now.

Mason Thames’s recent film credits include Hiccup in the live-action remake of ‘How to Train Your Dragon,’ Noah Reed in ‘Monster Summer,’ and Benj Nielsen in ‘Incoming.’ In TV, we saw him as Daniel Stevens in Apple TV+’s ‘For All Mankind’ and young Walker in CW’s ‘Walker.’

Madeleine McGraw is known for portraying Amber Barnes in Cinemax’s horror drama series ‘Outcast’ and Zoey Campbell in the Disney+ show ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs.’ Some other shows she has been a part of are NBC’s ‘Reverie’ and Paramount+’s ‘Criminal Minds.’ In the movie ‘American Sniper,’ she played McKenna Kyle, daughter of Navy SEAL Chris Kyle (Bradley Cooper).

Other horror/thriller movies shot in Mississauga include ‘The Silence,’ ‘Carrie,’ and ‘Trap.’

