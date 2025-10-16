Britt Lower to Reportedly Star in ‘A Minecraft Movie 2’

‘Severance’ star Britt Lower has reportedly been cast in ‘A Minecraft Movie 2,’ the sequel to the Jack Black and Jason Momoa starrer ‘A Minecraft Movie.’ Filming of the movie will take place in Auckland, New Zealand, in the summer of 2026. Jack Black is poised to return as Steve. Jared Hess, who directed the first one, will be back to direct the sequel, which is based on a script he wrote with Chris Galletta. While the plot is under wraps, ‘A Minecraft Movie 2’ has received a release date, i.e., July 23, 2027. It remains to be seen whether it picks up from where the first movie ended, with the villainous Malgosha and her army getting zombified, or offers a new story with new characters.

Britt Lower is known for playing Helly R in the Apple TV drama series ‘Severance.’ Among her other notable TV roles are Liz Greenberg in FXX’s ‘Man Seeking Woman,’ Tanya Sitkowsky in CBS’s ‘Unforgettable,’ Lee in HBO Max’s ‘High Maintenance,’ Jeri Elizabeth Lang in Hulu’s ‘Future Man,’ and Fay Mallow in Netflix’s ‘American Horror Stories.’ As far as feature films are concerned, we saw her in Naomi Jaye’s romantic thriller ‘Darkest Miriam,’ Tolga Karaçelik’s ‘Psycho Therapy: The Shallow Tale of a Writer Who Decided to Write about a Serial Killer,’ Joshua Friedlander’s comedy drama ‘Holly Slept Over,’ and Noël Wells’s comedy ‘ Mr. Roosevelt.’

Jack Black was last seen as Steve in ‘A Minecraft Movie.’ Before that, he played Satan in the fantasy comedy movie ‘Dear Santa,’ a crazed scientist in the sci-fi comedy ‘Free LSD,’ and Wolfman Jack in the “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,’ starring Daniel Radcliffe as the titular personality. We will next see him as Doug McCallister opposite Paul Rudd‘s Ronald ‘Griff’ Griffen Jr. in the adventure comedy drama ‘Anaconda,’ a meta-reboot of the titular franchise.

Auckland served as the filming base for ‘A Minecraft Movie.’ Other adventure flicks shot in the region include ‘Life of Pi,’ ‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ and ‘Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny.’

