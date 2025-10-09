Ashley Judd’s ‘21 Down’ Starts Filming in Cleveland in October

Ashley Judd is headed to the Forest City for her next feature. The filming of ’21 Down,’ a true story-based drama film helmed by Sean McNamara, will take place in Cleveland, Ohio, this October. Jay Paul Deratany and Ron Bass wrote the story, and Judd is the only revealed cast member yet.

The plot is inspired by the true story of Caden Cox, who made history by becoming the first known collegiate football player with Down syndrome to play in an official game. On September 11, 2021, he kicked an extra point in a home game for Hocking College in Nelsonville, Ohio. ‘21 Down’ is a movie about perseverance, family, and the fight for inclusion. While Caden strived hard toward his goal to be a football player, the unwavering determination of his parents further propelled him toward achieving his dream, against the overwhelming odds. The “21” stands for the 21st chromosome associated with Down syndrome, which was also Caden’s jersey number.

Ashley Judd is a prolific actress who is known for her roles in many popular crime films of the 1990s and 2000s. Some of her noteworthy portrayals include Libby in ‘Double Jeopardy,’ Kate Mctiernan in ‘Kiss the Girls,’ Jane Goodale in ‘Someone Like You,’ Charlene Shiherlis in ‘Heat,’ and Carla Brigance in ‘A Time to Kill.’ Her more recent performances are as Michelle in the family drama ‘#FBF,’ Terri in ‘A Dog’s Way Home,’ Ann Dunham in ‘Barry,’ based on the life of former US president Barack Obama, when he was studying at Columbia University, and BB Yates in Epix’s mystery drama series ‘Berlin Station.’ She also played Beverly Paige in Season 3 of ‘Twin Peaks,’ which was released in 2017, more than 25 years after Season 2 ended (1991).

Sean McNamara’s well-known directorial features include the biographical drama ‘Reagan,’ starring Dennis Quaid as former US President Ronald Reagan, the survival flick ‘On a Wing and a Prayer,’ the sports drama ‘The Miracle Season,’ which is based on the true story of the Iowa City West High School volleyball team after the sudden death of their leader, Caroline Found, and ‘Soul Surfer,’ based on the life of professional surfer Bethany Hamilton.

Some other biographical dramas shot in Cleveland are ‘Judas and the Black Messiah,’ ‘My Friend Dahmer,’ and ‘Antwone Fisher.’

