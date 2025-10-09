‘Kickboxer: Armageddon’ Begins Filming in Dublin and Wicklow This Month

‘Kickboxer: Armageddon,’ the eighth installment in the ‘Kickboxer’ action film franchise, will be shot in Ireland. Principal photography will take place in Dublin and Wicklow from October 27 to November 21 this year. Alain Moussi will reprise his role as Kurt Sloane from ‘Kickboxer: Retaliation’ and ‘Kickboxer: Vengeance,’ with Scott Adkins and Mark Dacascos joining the cast. Dimitri Logothetis will direct, based on a script he wrote with Jim McGrath.

The story follows Kurt Sloane, whose life is turned upside down after an explosion meant to kill him kills his wife and baby. With nothing left to lose and bent on vengeance, he enters the underground fight scene of Malaysia to train. For when he tracks down the man responsible for his tragedy, pain can be his weapon of vengeance. However, the man he is looking for is Master Durand’s twin brother Cesare (Adkins), a martial arts master who leads a sadistic cult. Kurt is in for the fight of his life. It remains to be seen whether Jean-Claude Van Damme returns as Durand.

Alain Moussi is a professional stuntman/martial artist/actor who has worked on films like ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past,’ ‘Kill Order,’ ‘Enhanced,’ and ‘Nobody.’ As a stuntman, he has showcased his skills in ‘Fight or Flight,’ ‘X-Men: Dark Phoenix,’ ‘Shazam!,’ ‘Suicide Squad,’ ‘X-Men: Apocalypse,’ and ‘Warcraft.’ Shows he worked on as a stuntman include Netflix’s ‘FUBAR,’ Apple TV+’s ‘See,’ and Prime Video’s ‘The Boys.’

Scott Adkins, also a martial artist/stuntman, most recently starred as Kris Chaney in Ernesto Díaz Espinoza’s action thriller movie ‘Diablo.’ His other recent feature film roles are Wing Commander James Wright in ‘Prisoner of War,’ Angus Mackenzie in ‘The Killer’s Game,’ Killa in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4,’ and Diran Nazarian in ‘Day Shift.’

Mark Dacascos is a reputed action star/martial artist known for movies like ‘Cradle 2 the Grave,’ where he played Ling, and ‘ John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum,’ wherein he portrayed the assassin Zero. He also portrayed Wo Fat in CBS’s ‘Hawaii Five-0.’ Dacascos’s recent roles include Reese in the action thriller ‘Jade,’ starring Shaina West as the titular protagonist, Xang in ‘Legend of the White Dragon,’ and Shinshiro in ‘Blade of the 47 Ronin.’ In the crime action series ‘Warrior,’ set in 188s San Francisco, we saw him as Kong Pak.

Other action films shot in Ireland include ‘In the Land of Saints and Sinners,’ ‘Retribution,’ ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,’ and ‘65.’

