Angourie Rice and Finn Bennett’s ‘Loser’ Starts Filming in New York in November

Angourie Rice and Finn Bennett are headed to the Big Apple for their next feature. The filming of ‘Loser,’ a thriller drama, will take place in New York City this November. Colleen McGuinness will make her feature directorial debut with the movie. She adapted the screenplay from her own award-winning short film. Ella Purnell and Lukas Gage have also been cast.

The story follows Alice, played by Rice, who also starred in the short film, a brilliant but troubled physicist, as she tries to heal her trauma using time travel. Unfortunately, she gets caught in a twisty, cat-and-mouse game of murder and violence in New York City.

Angourie Rice is known for her performances as Bailey Michaels in Apple TV+’s ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ and Siobhan Sheehan in HBO Max’s ‘Mare of Easttown.’ You can also recognize her as Cady Heron from the teen musical comedy ‘Mean Girls,’ Betty Brant from the MCU’s ‘Spider-Man’ movies, and Honor Rose from the coming-of-age drama ‘Honor Society.’

Finn Bennett played Shawn Heard in the horror flick ‘Eye for an Eye,’ Cole Atwood in Netflix’s ‘Black Doves,’ the thriller drama series starring Keira Knightley, and John, a communicator of the Alpha Two team, in the A24 war drama ‘Warfare.’ Other movies and shows he has been a part of include HBO Max’s ‘True Detective,’ MGM+’s ‘Domina,’ ‘A Banquet,’ and SundanceTV’s ‘Liar.’

Ella Purnell’s most notable performances are Helen Garrett in the biographical drama ‘Churchill,’ based on the life of Winston Churchill, the teenage version of Jackie in Paramount+’s ‘Yellowjackets,’ and Lucy MacLean in Prime Video’s ‘Fallout.’ Among her other movie and TV credits are Kate Ward in ‘Army of the Dead,’ Emma in ‘Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children,’ Rhiannon in Starz’s ‘Sweetpea,’ and Lady Maria Grey in Epix’s ‘Belgravia.’

Lukas Gage has many TV shows to his performance credits, some of which are Prime Video’s ‘Overcompensating,’ where he played Sammy, Netflix’s ‘Dead Boy Detectives,’ where we saw him as the Cat King, FX’s ‘Fargo,’ where he starred as Lars Olmstead, Netflix’s ‘You,’ wherein he played Adam Pratt, and HBO Max’s ‘The White Lotus,’ where we saw him as Dillon. Other shows he has been a part of are Peacock’s ‘Queer as Folk’ and ‘Angelyne,’ Hulu’s ‘Love, Victor,’ and Quibi’s ‘Wireless.’ As far as movies are concerned, you can see him as Patrick in ‘Companion,’ Lewis in ‘Smile 2,’ Billy in ‘Road House,’ and Logan in How to Blow Up a Pipeline.’

