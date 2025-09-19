Genesis Rodriguez and Jason Mewes to Star in Kevin Smith’s ‘Moose Jaws’

The third part of Kevin Smith’s ‘The True North’ trilogy is finally happening! Genesis Rodriguez and Jason Mewes have been roped in for the horror comedy movie ‘Moose Jaws.’ Filming will take place in New Jersey in November this year. Smith wrote the screenplay and will also direct. Harley Quinn Smith has also been cast. The story is set in post-apocalyptic Canada, where the jawbone of the majestic moose has become the most desired form of barter due to its uses as a multi-purpose tool and weapon. However, one moose has had enough of what’s happening. The great white north is thus about to be reclaimed by nature.

Genesis Rodriguez played Ally Leon in ‘Tusk,’ the first movie in the afore-mentioned trilogy. You also saw her as Naomi in ‘Centigrade,’ Marisol in ‘Identity Thief,’ Perla in ‘Icebox,’ Courtney in ‘What to Expect When You’re Expecting,’ and Gabriela Conlon in ‘Run All Night.’ She can also be spotted as Josephina Carrillo in the Paramount+ show ‘Lioness,’ Isa in Netflix’s ‘Neon,’ Sloane Hargreeves in ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ and Detective Sloan Womack in Quibi’s ‘The Fugitive.’

Jason Mewes, a long-time collaborator and friend of Smith, can be seen as Jay in the fictional universe View Askewniverse, with Smith playing Silent Bob, together addressed as Jay and Silent Bob. Besides the ‘Jay and Silent Bob’ movies, Mewes can be spotted as Ed Harper in ‘Killing Mary Sue,’ A John in ‘The 4:30 Movie,’ and Chet in ‘Killroy Was Here.’ He also played Bunch in Netflix’s ‘That ’90s Show’ and Michael Cheevers in ‘The Undesirables.’

Harley Quinn Smith, daughter of Kevin Smith, starred in both ‘Tusk’ and the second part of the ‘The True North’ trilogy, ‘Yoga Hosers.’ Her other notable performances include Sister Sarah Wallace in ‘The 4:30 Movie,’ Milly in ‘Clerks II,’ ‘Clerks III,’ and ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot,’ Wendy in ‘Killroy Was Here,’ and Nadia Parker in ‘Student Body.’

Other upcoming movies to be shot in New Jersey include ‘Here Comes The Flood,’ starring Robert Pattinson, ‘Fight For ’84,’ featuring Jamie Foxx, and ‘Paper Tiger,’ co-starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson.

