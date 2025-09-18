Charles Melton and Rachel Brosnahan’s ‘Saturn Return’ Starts Filming in Chicago in October

Charles Melton and Rachel Brosnahan will soon head to the Windy City for their next feature. The filming of the Netflix romance drama ‘Saturn Return’ will take place in Chicago between October 6 and November 12 this year. Will Poulter is also cast. Greg Kwedar will direct based on a screenplay he wrote with Gaelyn Golde and Clint Bentley.

The story will span ten years between the aspirational young love of college and the complicated realities of adulthood, exploring themes of love, loss, and life’s complicated turns. Eve, Anders, and Nathan become best friends during their freshman year of college. Then Eve and Anders fall in love. Fast forward ten years, and the trio reunites at Anders’ father’s funeral as virtual strangers. Told in two timelines, the movie explores what was lost in between and what can still be found.

Charles Melton is reuniting with Netflix after ‘May December,’ a black comedy drama also starring Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore. His latest feature film performances are as Jake in the war drama ‘Warfare,’ co-starring Poulter, Cosmo Jarvis, and Joseph Quinn, and Chris in ‘Heart of Champions.’ We will next see him in season 2 of the Netflix series ‘Beef.’

Before Rachel Brosnahan played Lois Lane in James Gunn’s ‘Superman,’ we knew her as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel from ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ Rachel Posner from ‘House of Cards,’ and Abby Isaacs from ‘Manhattan.’ Other notable movies to her credit include ‘The Amateur,’ ‘Dead for a Dollar,’ and ‘The Courier.’ She will next play Leila Reynolds in Season 2 of Apple TV+’s ‘Presumed Innocent.’

Besides ‘Warfare,’ Will Poulter starred as Shepard in ‘Death of a Unicorn,’ Lee in ‘On Swift Horses,’ and Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.’ We also saw him as Chef Luca in FX’s ‘The Bear,’ Billy Cutler in ‘Dopesick,’ and Bobby Jones in BritBox’s ‘Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?’ His upcoming projects are Adam Meeks’ ‘Union County,’ alongside Noah Centineo, and Boots Riley’s sci-fi flick ‘I Love Boosters,’ co-starring Naomi Ackie and Keke Palmer.

Greg Kwedar’s directorial credits include the thriller drama ‘Transpecos’ and the prison drama ‘Sing Sing.’

Chicago served as the base for romances like ‘The Big Sick,’ ‘I Used to Go Here,’ and ‘The Last Summer.’

