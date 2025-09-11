Viola Davis’s ‘Ally Clark’ Begins Filming in Baton Rouge in Spring 2026

The Red Stick will soon play host to an Academy Award-winning actress. This is because the filming of the Prime Video thriller drama ‘Ally Clark,’ starring Viola Davis, will take place in Baton Rouge, the capital city of Louisiana, in the spring of 2026. Phillip Noyce will direct the film based on a screenplay by Irwin Winkler and Jose Ruisanchez.

The plot follows Detective Ally Clark (Davis) as she investigates the suspicious death of a close friend. Her dangerous inquiry into an international conglomerate takes her from the marble halls of Washington, D.C. to the sweltering bayous of Louisiana and the icy peaks of Alaska, highlighting the size of the conspiracy.

Viola Davis’s latest performance was as US President Danielle Sutton in ‘G20,’ also a Prime Drama movie. Before that, she played Dr. Volumnia Gaul in ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ Deloris Jordan, mother of Michael Jordan, in ‘Air,’ and Michelle Obama in Showtime’s ‘The First Lady.’ Her fans will know her as Amanda Waller from the ‘Suicide Squad’ movies and Annalise Keating from ABC’s ‘How to Get Away with Murder.’ Her other upcoming project is Gina Prince-Bythewood’s fantasy drama ‘Children of Blood and Bone,’ which also stars Idris Elba, Damson Idris, Regina King, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Lashana Lynch.

Phillip Noyce is a prolific director whose notable directorial features include the Jack Ryan movies ‘Patriot Games’ and ‘Clear and Present Danger,’ ‘The Bone Collector,’ starring Denzel Washington, ‘Sliver,’ featuring Sharon Stone and William Baldwin, and ‘The Saint,’ which has Val Kilmer in the lead. His recent projects comprise the action flick ‘Salt,’ starring Angelina Jolie, the thriller drama ‘The Desperate Hour,’ starring Naomi Watts, and the crime drama ‘Fast Charlie,’ featuring Pierce Brosnan and Morena Baccarin.

Baton Rouge served as a filming base for movies like ‘The Highwaymen,’ ‘Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,’ and ‘The Maze Runner.’

Read More: Insidious 6 Starts Filming in Melbourne in September