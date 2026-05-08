Is Thulin Dead? Is Danica Curcic Leaving The Chestnut Man?

Season 2 of ‘The Chestnut Man’ finds Naia Thulin on a brand new case, in which she teams up with Mark Hess, an old familiar face. Admittedly, their brief stint of dating has added an extra layer of complication to their relationship. Still, the Copenhagen detective can’t deny the effectiveness of her partnership with the Europol Agent. As a result, when a new mystery surfaces, involving a cryptic serial killer, Thulin and Hess inevitably return to being partners on the case. However, their seamless dynamic, which remains at the heart of the show, is threatened when Thulin finds herself facing an extremely precarious situation on her own. Thus, episode 3 of season 2 becomes a pivotal point in the narrative that promises to have rippling effects across the story’s future. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Thulin Dies in the Line of Duty

The investigation into the stalker serial killer takes Thulin and Hess down some complicated roads. By the time the third killing happens, the detectives manage to figure out the point of connection linking all of the victims, which helps them reach the next target before the killer. Per their M.O., the killer starts off by harassing their victims by sending them photos and videos that suggest menacing stalking behavior. Afterward, the target gets kidnapped, tortured, and eventually killed. By being one step ahead, the crime-solving duo manages to get to Ditte while the killer is still only harassing her. However, the woman is already scared for her life. She has no idea that she is about to become a target of a serial killer currently on the loose.

Instead, Ditte thinks that the threatening messages are actually from her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Peter. The latter has showcased a history of violent and abusive behavior in the past. Even so, Hess doesn’t believe he’s the real killer, given his lack of connection to the other victims. However, regardless of his involvement in the other murders, Peter soon becomes an active threat to his ex-wife and kids. The level of abuse his family had suffered under him allows Ditte to separate from him with the majority of custody over their children. As a result, Peter once again resorts to violence in this situation and storms the Family Law Firm, currently housing his family, with the intention of taking his wife hostage.

Unfortunately, help fails to arrive in time before Peter gets to Ditte. Still, Thulin manages to intervene right before the perpetrator can leave. She attempts to talk down the man to de-escalate the situation and get the victim to safety. Nonetheless, the encounter ends in a shootout with the detective on the wrong end of the bullet. Despite her fatal condition, Thulin attempts to follow Peter and Ditte out of the building. Tragically, she collapses and passes away before anyone can come to her aid. In the end, the protagonist dies, and her personal arc remains sadly unfulfilled. Although this development remains jarring, it reveals the precarious nature of police work and the reality of the danger that constantly surrounds the protagonists.

Danica Curcic’s Future on The Chestnut Man Remains Ambiguous

Naia Thulin’s definitive death is bound to introduce some new changes to the future of ‘The Chestnut Man.’ The most obvious one remains the fact that the detective can no longer helm the narrative as the central protagonist. Unfortunately for fans of the show and the character, this means Danica Curcic will likely not be returning to the series as a co-lead. However, the exact nature of her possible involvement in the project remains unknown. Since ‘The Chestnut Man’ hasn’t been renewed for another season at the time of writing, it’s impossible to draw any reliable conclusions about the details surrounding a potential season 3.

Given Thulin’s significance to the series, it’s possible that the character may retain an integral part in the story, even if it is only through flashback sequences. Season 2 ends with Hess overtaking a parental role in the life of Le, Thulin’s daughter. As such, if the teenager continues to remain a frequent and emotionally-pivotal part of the future season(s), there’s always a chance that her mother’s memory might resurface. Likewise, the show’s pattern of connecting new cases with old ones can also be used to keep Thulin a part of the narrative in one way or another. For the same reasons, the possibility of Curcic reprising the role, even if it is in doses, remains relevant. However, fans will be happy to know that until a more concrete answer arrives regarding the actress’ possible exit from the show, Curcic can be seen on a number of other projects. Namely, her future projects include ‘Drengestreger’ and ‘Vores Løfte.’

Read More: The Chestnut Man Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories