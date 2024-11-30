Where Was Hallmark’s The Christmas Quest Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Helmed by Dustin Rikert, ‘The Christmas Quest’ takes us on a treasure hunt to Iceland, where an archaeologist and her ex-husband face off against those who would seek to steal a legendary artifact for themselves. The Hallmark Christmas movie presents a thrilling adventure across Iceland’s breathtaking landscapes, from gorge-filled glaciers and ancient caves to gleaming urban environs and magnificent churches. The erstwhile couple’s journey also leads them to unearth a trove of emotions and memories, sparking a heartwarming romance set against the ethereal snowscape.

The Christmas Quest Filming Locations

‘The Christmas Quest’ was filmed across locations in Iceland, from the coasts of Reykjavík to the Hekla volcano. Principal photography seemingly began in early April 2024 and was wrapped up in a few weeks on April 17, 2024. The cast members faced some challenges while filming but said that they had an incredible experience in the country. “It was the chance of a lifetime, it’s so beautiful. We filmed behind waterfalls, in lava caves on top of a glacier,” said lead actor Kristoffer Polaha in an interview. “The place was beautiful, the people were amazing, and the culture is just unique. It was honestly, like I said, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Reykjavík, Iceland

Filming for all the urban areas seen in ‘The Christmas Quest’ was conducted in Reykjavík, the capital of Iceland. Establishing shots treat us to views of the vibrant, sprawling city, along with its landmarks such as Hallgrimskirkja and Perlan. Located at Hallgrímstorg 1, Hallgrimskirkja is an awe-inspiring church with an imposing structure that towers 244 feet tall. Built in 1940, its basalt columns are arranged in organ pipe formations as they scale up to its tower, reflecting the mountainous and glacial landscape of Iceland.

Cameras rolled on the lead actors with the church in the background, as well as in the city along Skólavörðustígur 10. Filming was also carried out in Perlan (the Pearl), a natural history museum at 105 Reykjavík. The ice cave sequence seen in the film is actually taped in the Ice Cave and Glaciers Exhibition of Perlan, with the production team covering the floor tiles with snow.

Laugarás, Iceland

The small village of Laugarás became a shooting location for ‘The Christmas Quest’ as the film crew ventured there to capture scenes of a church. The white church building of Skálholtsdómkirkja – Skálholt Cathedral can be seen when Stefanie and Chase climb the steps to it with the aurora borealis dancing across the sky. The picturesque church has intricate stained glass windows and a small museum within it.

Haifoss, Iceland

The film crew traveled across the winding terrain of Iceland, lensing shots of various natural marvels. One of the recognizable locations is the Haifoss waterfall, situated near the active Hekla volcano. Lead actress Lacey Chabert was excited to shoot in the otherworldly natural landscapes but faced a number of challenges. She struggled with the cold and had to wear about half a dozen layers of clothing in addition to a heated vest under her jacket. To record an establishing shot, she and Kristoffer Polaha had to hike to the top of an ice glacier for a drone to capture their trek. While on the way, the actors decided to vlog their journey, but as soon as Chabert began recording, she slipped and fell onto the ice. Thankfully, she was fine and laughed as Polaha helped her up.

The Christmas Quest Cast

‘The Christmas Quest’ stars Lacey Chabert as Stefanie and Kristoffer Polaha as Chase. The film marks Chabert’s 15th Hallmark movie, and the beloved actress is synonymous with Christmas movies. She is especially recognized for her performances in ‘Mean Girls‘ as Gretchen Wieners, ‘Not Another Teen Movie‘ as Amanda Becker, and ‘Hot Frosty’ as Kathy Barrett. You may have also seen her acting in ‘Black Christmas,’ ‘Lost in Space,’ and ‘The Wedding Veil’ movie series.

Polaha is recognized for his work in ‘The Shift’ as Kevin Garner, ‘Jurassic World Dominion‘ as Wyatt, ‘Wonder Woman 1984‘ as Handsome Man, and ‘A Biltmore Christmas‘ as Jack Huston. His other credits include ‘Landman,’ ‘The Christmas Letter,’ and ‘Right Here, Right Now.’ Other cast members of ‘The Christmas Quest’ are Svandis Dora Einarsdottir as Caterer, Isla McRae as Young Stefanie, Jóel Sæmundsson as Óli Stefánsson, Þór Tulinius as Jón, Jóhann Sigurðarson as Boat captain, Stefán Jónsson as Townsperson, Einar Haraldsson as Guest, and Valerie Ósk Elenudóttir as Parader.

