10 Romantic Movies Like Hot Frosty You Must See

Directed by Jerry Ciccoritti, ‘Hot Frosty‘ follows a young widow, Kathy, whose life is changed after she magically transforms a snowman outside her diner into a real human named Jack. Subsequently, the two have to navigate the whimsical premise of helping Jack come to terms with the complexities of the real world and understanding how things work. However, as time progresses, a different type of intimacy starts developing between the pair, who find room to grow in a Christmas film that sparkles with optimism and festivities. Its holiday cheer is infectious and is likely to make you feel nostalgic about the winter. Thus, we have curated a list of romantic movies similar to ‘Hot Frosty’ that capture the same feel-good vibes that make the Netflix production stand out as a holiday classic.

10. The Knight Before Christmas (2019)

‘The Knight Before Christmas‘ presents a fanciful tale of romance during the Christmas season through the eyes of Brooke, a high school teacher who becomes disillusioned with love following a difficult breakup. When a medieval knight named Sir Cole is magically transported into her neighborhood, Brooke has to come to terms with the absurdity of his presence and also her newfound feelings for the man. As she helps him understand the ins and outs of the modern world, the pair start forming a closer connection that promises a new trajectory for both of them.

In a similar fashion to ‘Hot Frosty,’ the Monika Mitchell directorial takes a festive-laden fantasy premise centered around romance and provides an absurd twist to the whole affair. The central bond between Brooke and Sir Cole is reminiscent of the dynamics between Kathy and Jack in the Jerry Ciccoritti film, offering more of the same in a wholly different context that still touches upon similar emotions and sentimental values.

9. Snowmance (2017)

‘Snowmance’ is a fantasy romance movie directed by Douglas Mitchell, which revolves around a young woman named Sarah, who spends every Christmas building snowmen with her close childhood friend Nick. She hopes to be swept off her feet one day by a dashing man, which finally comes to fruition when her snowman magically comes to life. Subsequently, the protagonist has to navigate the possibilities of a true romance with her dream man and whether it is everything she has hoped for. Viewers of ‘Hot Frosty’ are certain to raise eyebrows at the identical premise of the Christmas romantic movie. Like Kathy in the Ciccoritti directorial, Sarah has to figure out the right balance between her responsibilities and her personal affairs in this holiday-inspired movie where love means everything.

8. Charming Christmas (2015)

Meredith Rossman, a pragmatic businesswoman, rediscovers the joy of life after she gets entangled in a Christmas event in ‘Charming Christmas.’ Directed by Craig Pryce, the movie follows Meredith as she takes on the role of Mrs. Claus at her family store, where she comes across a young, energetic man named Nick, who plays Santa Claus by her side. As the narrative progresses, Nick’s optimism and excitement for life brushes against her dour attitude, slowly shifting it towards a more positive angle and causing her to fall for him. In many ways, her character growth mirrors Kathy’s in ‘Hot Frosty.’ The diner owner is also brought out of her reclusive shell by the joyous presence of Jack the Snowman. The two movies share a whole lot of common ground and make a nostalgic impression owing to their holiday setting.

7. A Princess for Christmas (2011)

Helmed by Michael Damian, ‘A Princess for Christmas’ centers on a young woman named Jules Daly, who experiences a fairy tale romance after being invited to a lavish castle during the holiday season. There, the protagonist meets a dashing man named Prince Ashton, the son of the Duke who owns the castle. As they spend time with each other, their feelings grow, and the magical warmth of Christmas pushes them to pursue a new direction in their life that embraces all its vagaries and outlandish aspects. To that end, the romantic movie parallels the critical themes present in ‘Hot Frosty,’ which primarily centers on the emotional weight of love over the logical side of reality. It captivates the audience through a charming love story that feels as timeless as Christmas itself.

6. The Spirit of Christmas (2015)

‘The Spirit of Christmas’ tells the story of a workaholic lawyer named Kate Jordan, whose attempts to sell the Hollygrove Inn are disrupted when she realizes there is a ghost lurking in the halls. As it runs out, her poltergeist is none other than Daniel Jacob Forsythe, a man who died during the 1920s and comes to life for 12 days every year. His haunted visits take a completely new turn as both Kate and Daniel start understanding the things missing in their life and how they are compatible with one another despite being kept apart because of their nature.

The similarities between the David Jackson directorial and ‘Hot Frosty’ are numerous, especially in how both films alight upon the same magical themes, which provide a whimsical backdrop that capitalizes on the romance in the air. Additionally, there is warmth and sweetness to the movie’s aesthetic, doubling down on the holiday aspect, which is certain to draw even more parallels to the Netflix movie.

5. If You Believe (1999)

‘If You Believe’ is a heartwarming story about reconnecting with one’s innocence during a period of adulthood where everything magical has lost its meaning. That is how the protagonist, Susan Stone, feels at the start of the movie, having become jaded as a book publisher for years. However, after she undergoes an accident, Susan meets a young girl named Suzie, who claims to be the protagonist’s repressed inner child. Subsequently, she has to navigate the affairs of her personal life and put them in order as the Christmas season looms around the horizon, even sparking the possibility of a new romance in her journey.

Although ‘If You Believe’ and ‘Hot Frosty’ may differ in their fantasy aspects, both films are fascinated with the sweet and warm sensations of a bubbly Christmas, which is meant to be enjoyed to the maximum, no matter one’s age. There are themes of self-discovery spread throughout both narratives, which are further enhanced through the magical feeling of love that offers new possibilities. Directed by Alan Metzger, the movie is a must-watch simply for the purity of its storytelling and how it creates a sense of nostalgia through its subject matter. Of course, the romantic aspects are an added cherry on top of the proverbial cake.

4. Christmas in Angel Falls (2017)

In ‘Christmas in Angel Falls,’ a guardian angel named Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to help rekindle the Christmas spirit and help the residents revive their joy for the holidays. However, during her mission, she ends up falling for the local fire chief, Jack, who helps her reconnect with her personal feelings of romance. Directed by Bradley Walsh, the Christmas movie takes a variety of cues from ‘Hot Frosty,’ in particular, how it explores the themes of unexpected love amidst holiday cheer, which provides a heartwarming backdrop for the whole affair. Therefore, it serves as a fitting companion piece to the Jerry Ciccirotti directorial, diving into a simple but sweet love story for the ages.

3. Mrs. Miracle (2009)

‘Mrs. Miracle’ follows Seth Webster, a widower whose life has lost all magic as he struggles to raise his twin sons on his own. Help arrives in the shape of a new nanny and housekeeper named Mrs. Miracle, who aids him in bringing his children under control and rediscovering the family’s love for the Christmas season amidst the chaos of life. Naturally, love also enters the air as Mrs. Miracle sets things in motion for Seth to leave behind his past grievances and pursue new avenues that bring him joy.

Directed by Michael M. Scott, the movie is an adaptation of Debbie Macomber’s eponymous novel and features themes of healing, love, loss, and holiday cheer, which falls on a common ground with ‘Hot Frosty.’ Both movies feature a central protagonist who has lost the love for life and regains it after meeting a magical entity, offering a whimsical plot that may not center on logic but definitely embraces its spiritual themes of festivities and romance.

2. A Timeless Christmas (2020)

True to its name, ‘A Timeless Christmas‘ tells a whimsical time-travel story set during Christmas. The story follows Charles Whitley, a wealthy inventor from the 1900s whose timepiece invention accidentally sends him into the future, where he runs into a museum curator named Megan Turner. The two hit it off and start forming a closer relationship while navigating the issues of adapting to the present environment and Whitley’s unfamiliarity with modern societal standards.

Still, there are plenty of points of reference between Ron Oliver’s directorial and ‘Hot Frosty,’ especially how both films blend comedy and drama in equal measure to present a heightened world where anything is possible. Undoubtedly, the movie’s strongest point is its feeling of holiday magic, which is layered across every frame, allowing the whimsical story to feel grounded no matter how exaggerated the events get. However, the added distractions never detract from the central bond between the movie’s central leads, whose connection ultimately forms the most meaningful aspect of ‘A Timeless Christmas.’

1. The Christmas Secret (2014)

Directed by Norma Bailey, ‘The Christmas Secret’ tells the heartwarming story of a single mother, Christine Eisley, whose busy domestic life is upended when she comes across a magical locket. Subsequently, the woman discovers a host of miracles as the possibility of a new romance beckons in her otherwise swamped life. In addition, she also starts piecing together the rest of her affairs, immersing herself in the holiday spirit of her local community and bringing some much-needed cheer back into her life.

‘The Christmas Secret’ blends romance, mystery, and holiday festivities in a fashion akin to ‘Hot Frosty,’ albeit in a wholly different context. The movie adheres to the same tone and aesthetic that makes the holiday season so anticipated in everyone’s life: the ability to disconnect and escape into mindless enjoyment. The Bailey directorial captures those feelings in abundance and layers them even further through a typical romance that is certain to make viewers feel warm and fuzzy as they watch it unfold.

