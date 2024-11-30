Hallmark’s Holiday Touchdown A Chiefs Love Story: Filming Locations and Cast

Directed by John Putch, ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ transports us to Kansas City where a Chiefs superfan contest is underway. Alana Higman, hailing from a family of lifelong fans, makes it to the finals of the competition. To determine the winner, Derrick, the Director of Fan Engagement, meets Alana and her family to evaluate their standing. As the two spend time together, their shared love for football blossoms into an undeniable connection.

However, when Alana’s grandfather’s treasured Chiefs winter hat—a symbol of their family’s dedication—goes missing, her firm belief in Christmas magic begins to falter. The Hallmark holiday movie unfolds around the home of the Kansas City Chiefs, the immense stadium becoming a hub of passion that brings the love story together. Decked out in holiday decorations and bathed in the warm glow of festive lights, it becomes a magical backdrop for romance, football, and Christmas to intertwine seamlessly.

Where Was Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story Filmed?

True to the setting, ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ was filmed in Kansas City and Independence, Missouri. Principal photography for the movie was conducted in about 15 days in July 2024. The cast and crew appeared to have an exceptional time on set and took to social media to share lighthearted moments from behind the scenes. Lead actor Tyler Hynes talked about how the experience of filming in Kansas City was quite unique. He drove around without a GPS while listening to the script before the shoot to explore the city and meet its people. “Being here in Kansas City, there seems to be a lot of people who love Hallmark and obviously love the Chiefs,” said Hynes in an interview. “Being in a city where so many of those people are here makes the whole experience different and makes it incredibly fulfilling and unique for me.”

Kansas City, Missouri

Filming for the most recognizable locations in ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ took place in Kansas City, Missouri. The expansive centerpiece of the film is the GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on 1 Arrowhead Drive, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. The fourth-largest NFL stadium, it hosted the production team as they shot on its grounds and within its premises over three days. To capture the authentic backgrounds of the stadium in its full glory, the team brought in thousands of extras to tape sequences in and around it. Although filming took place in summer, like the rest of the cast, the extras had to wear winter clothes and act as if they felt cold.

Independence, Missouri

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ was primarily filmed in Independence, a satellite city of Kansas City on the Missouri side of the metropolitan area. The film crew set up shop at the Independence Square on 106 South Liberty Street, a bustling commercial area with the historical structure of the Independence Square Association at its center. Cameras rolled around the square, which the production team decked out in Christmas decor, capturing the distinctive urban backgrounds that Derrick and Alana explore.

The team also shot sequences inside some of the businesses on the square, including Wild About Harry on 104 West Maple Avenue. Scenes of Alana’s house were filmed in the home of Independence resident Angie Judy. After seeking her permission to shoot within her house of 12 years, the production crew moved out nearly all her furniture and created Alana’s home while retaining the picture of Judy’s great-grandmother on the mantel.

Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story Cast

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ is led by Hunter King as Alana Higman and Tyler Hynes as Derrick. King is an experienced actress who garnered popularity with her performance as Clementine Hughes in ‘Life in Pieces’ and Summer Newman-Abbott in ‘The Young and the Restless.’ You may have also seen her acting in ‘Two Scoops of Italy,’ ‘Give Me Your Eyes,’ ‘The Santa Summit,’ and ‘The Professional Bridesmaid.’ Hynes is a Hallmark favorite, best known for his portrayal of Taylor in ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby,’ Dierks in ‘Letterkenny,’ and Jackson in ‘The Groomsmen’ movie series. His other credits include ‘It Was Always You,’ ‘Shifting Gears,’ and ‘Never Been Chris’d.’

The Christmas-themed film also features Ed Begley Jr., a veteran actor known for his work in ‘A Mighty Wind,’ ‘Pineapple Express,’ ‘Whatever Works,’ and ‘Ghostbusters.’ Supporting cast members are Jenna Bush Hager, Mary Beth McDonough as Carole, and Holden Fedele as Skyy Moore. Other cast members include Jera Good as Young Norma, Tiffany Renee Bear as Young Mom, Taylor Cordell as Young Leah, Nicholas Voss as Coffee Shop Guy #1, and Jamie Addison as Beth. Background actors include Jenna McCarty, Laurence X. Subelka, Sam Munns, Ashley Kay, and Rixie Ray.

