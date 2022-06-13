Where Was Hallmark’s The Convenient Groom Filmed? Who Is In The Cast?

Prolific television director David Winning helmed the Hallmark original romance drama ‘The Convenient Groom’ as part of the network’s June Weddings broadcasting event. While based on the novel by Denise Hunter, the story packs quite a fantastic premise. The dramedy follows a young celebrity marriage counselor looking forward to having a blast of a wedding. However, when the groom takes the easy way out, leaving the woman at the altar, another guy rises to the occasion.

The contractor of the marriage, who has a crush on the woman, offers to help. You have to see the entirety of the movie if you want to know whether they end up together at the end of the exciting journey. However, the small-town ambiance of the movie is contagious, complete with a drop-dead gorgeous wedding venue. But you must be eager to hunt the locations where the movie was filmed. In that case, let us be of assistance.

The Convenient Groom Filming Locations

‘The Convenient Groom’ was filmed in its entirety in and around British Columbia, especially in Sooke and Vancouver. Principal photography commenced on April 18, 2016, getting wrapped up by May 4 of the same year. Anthony C. Metchie of ‘What Lies Above’ fame handled the cinematography. At the same time, Harry Brar joined the team as the production designer. British Columbia features a hassle-free production landscape for both budding and veteran filmmakers. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Sooke, British Columbia

Several sequences for the movie were lensed in Sooke, the westernmost community of Greater Vancouver. Situated in the northwest corner of the Sooke Basin, the serene community is only about 38 kilometers far from Victoria, the capital of the province. The production team visited the opulent Prestige Oceanfront Resort, BW Premier Collection, a three-star tourist accommodation located at 6929 West Coast Road in Sooke. Seemingly, the hotel stands in for the wedding event venue in the movie.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Apart from Sooke, a significant chunk of scenes were filmed in Vancouver, an iconic port city in the south-eastern section of British Columbia. Besides showcasing a vibrant confluence of cultures, Vancouver also fosters a lucrative movie production industry. One of the significant Vancouver locations featured in the movie is the Deep Cove Yacht Club of North Vancouver. The yacht club is located at 4420 Gallant Avenue in North Vancouver and offers junior sailing courses and ideal mooring spots. Some scenes were also possibly lensed at Kitsilano Beach Park, a public park located at 1499 Arbutus Street in Vancouver.

The Convenient Groom Cast: Who Is In It?

The cast ensemble includes some fresh faces alongside a slew of Hallmark favorites. Among the leading pair, Vanessa Marcil essays the role of Kate Lawrence against David Sutcliffe as Lucas Wright. In the supporting cast, taking up various parts are Karen Holness (Pam), Aaron Craven (Bryan Pankhurst), Kalyn Miles (Anna), Larissa Dias (Jamie Wright), and Karen Kruper (Susan Wright). Lastly, essaying different minor characters are Fred Henderson (Roy Wright), Austin Anozie (Henry), Eileen Barrett (Phyllis), Cadie Fox (Fan), Lisa Durupt (Stephanie), and Danyella Angel (Woman #1).

