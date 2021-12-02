The Coyotes Season 2: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘The Coyotes’ is a teen thriller drama that revolves around a group of excitable scouts at Camp Warnaffe in Luxembourg. However, things take a dark turn when one of them, Kevin, discovers some diamonds in an underwater cave by the quarry. With corpses, guns, and drugs rapidly becoming a part of their lives, the scouts, known as the Coyotes, find themselves facing a situation far more deadly than a simple summer camp in the woods.

Developed by Axel du Bus de Warnaffe, Vincent Lavachery, Christophe Beaujean, and Anne-Lise Morin, the series was initially released as ‘Coyotes’ on the Belgian television network RTBF before it found an international audience through Netflix. Fans appreciated its intricate plotlines and emphasis on the careless abandon of teenagers that eventually gives way to maturity and compassion. The show touches upon a lot of themes — from abusive parent-child relations to the struggle between ethics and personal desires. Thus, many are curious about the show’s fate. Will there be a second season? Will we get to see more of Kevin and the Coyotes’ adventures? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Coyotes’ season 2.

The Coyotes Season 2 Release Date

‘The Coyotes’ season 1 premiered in its entirety on December 2, 2021, on Netflix. The season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 40-48 minutes each. Before its international release through the streaming giant, the show landed on RTBF on May 16, 2021, and aired two episodes weekly.

As for the second season of the show, here’s what we can tell you. Unfortunately, since ‘The Coyotes’ is billed as a limited series, the chances of it getting picked up for a second round are quite nonexistent. Additionally, the show neatly wraps up all of its major and minor storylines by the end of the final episode. Although the abandoned bag of money in the finale has the potential to be worked into the center point of a fresh story involving the Coyotes, we believe that it is more of a hint at the fact that the teenagers are shedding their reckless desires and finally embracing level-headedness.

The show finishes on a high note, with the Coyotes getting a happy ending. Thus, it is highly unlikely that ‘The Coyotes’ season 2 will ever get made. While this news is definitely a bummer, it is good to think about how the show successfully and satisfyingly wraps up the story arcs of all the characters. The cast of ‘The Coyotes’ took to social media to express their gratitude to the production team and their fans across the world. We will certainly miss seeing them as the Coyotes!

Don’t forget, you always have the option of binge-watching the show all over again. Go ahead, we won’t judge you! Plus, you can even check out shows like ‘Outer Banks,’ ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Love 101,’ and ‘Elite,’ which also deal with teenagers, crimes, messy romances, and strained familial relationships.

