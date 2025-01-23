The Creep Tapes Renewed For Season 2 at Shudder

Peachfuzz hasn’t gone anywhere! The Cinemaholic has learned that Shudder and AMC+ have renewed the found-footage horror drama series ‘The Creep Tapes’ for its second season. The upcoming installment will be filmed in Los Angeles, California, between February 10 and March 21, 2025. Patrick Brice and Mark Duplass, the creators, will continue to write the show, with the former also on board as the director.

The series is set in the form of a collection of video tapes from a serial killer who hires victims under false pretenses. Each episode of the first season is named after the victim that Peachfuzz targets. We see him lure these individuals, many of whom are in the videography and media fields, and record the cat-and-mouse games he plays with them. The installment also delves deeper into the serial killer’s modus operandi and his werewolf-masked alter-ego.

The first season finale, titled ‘Mom (and Albert),’ shows “creep” returning to his mother to recreate his ‘Forrest Gump‘ moment. Upon returning, Wolfie, as his mother likes to call him, finds out that a man named Albert has been living under their roof, much to his dismay. The finale also reveals that his mother gave him the camera he uses to film his bloody undertakings.

The finale features a bizarre mother-son debate about the latter’s breastfeeding, which reveals his belief that Albert is spending more time with her breasts, which are reserved for him. When the latter offers Wolfie his help to fix the serial killer’s car, he discovers a dead body in its trunk. The episode ends with the protagonist putting his axe to Albert’s head, adding another to his sadistic list of victims.

Considering how the first installment ends, the second season may pick up from Wolfie’s argument with his mother after Albert’s murder, but only if she finds out about it. Otherwise, the series may deliver more episodes with new victims. Mark Duplass is, more or less, guaranteed to return as Peachfuzz/Wolfie, possibly along with Krisha Fairchild as Mom. The first installment featured guest stars like Josh Fadem, Josh Ruben, and Mike Luciano. We can expect similar guest appearances in season 2 as well.

