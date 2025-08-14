The Creep Tapes Renewed by Season 3 at Shudder

Fans of Peachfuzz, rejoice! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Shudder has renewed ‘The Creep Tapes’ for its third season. The news of the renewal comes before the arrival of Season 2. Principal photography will take place between September 22 and November 3 this year in Los Angeles. Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice serve as writers, and Brice also directs some episodes. Season 2 has seemingly wrapped filming and will drop in 2025, though a specific release date is awaited.

Season 3 will carry forward the antics of serial killer Peachfuzz (Duplass), as he adds more victims to his list. The found-footage nature of the show adds realism to the absurd horror narrative. Peachfuzz’s method involves hiring individuals to record his daily life, which is a revelation of the twisted games he plays with his targets. Also gaining the spotlight is the man’s werewolf-masked alter-ego.

Season 1 has six tapes, each dealing with a different victim. The 6th tape, AKA the season finale, follows Peachfuzz as he discovers that a guy named Albert is living with his mother. Peachfuzz isn’t happy as Albert is getting to spend more time with his mother’s breasts than himself. The episode ends with Wolfie, as Peachfuzz is addressed by his mom, killing Albert using an axe. It remains to be seen what path Season 2 takes, based on which Season 3 will follow. In all probability, the sophomore season will have new “tapes,” or stories, which will up the ante of Peachfuzz’s “ability” to make fools out of his victims. Krisha Fairchild might be back as Peachfuzz’s mother. Stars like Josh Ruben and Mike Luciano also appeared in the first season. So we can expect new stars to be spotted in Seasons 2 and 3, unknowingly aiding the killer in his objectives.

Los Angeles served as the production base for Seasons 1 and 2 of ‘The Creep Tapes.’ Other shows shot in the city include ‘American Horror Story,’ ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ and ‘Them.’

Read More: Disney Greenlights New Pilot ‘Eerie Academy’