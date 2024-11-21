The Day of the Jackal Episode 6 Recap: Escaping Budapest

In ‘The Day of the Jackal,’ MI6 agent Bianca Pullman gets closer and closer to her enemy, the elusive Jackal, a killer for hire in the aftermath of his rather messy political assassination job in Germany. The assassin has taken on a new undertaking from mysterious American employers who are promising a handsome sum for the termination of Ulle Dag Charles, the man hellbent on heralding the era of financial transparency through his project River. However, Jackal’s trip to Budapest to secure a special weapon for the job lands him in hot waters as Bianca uses Gunmaker, Norman, to intercept her target’s trail. In episode 6, after narrowly escaping his pursuer, Jackal finds himself caught in another trap. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Jackal’s Getaway From the Barn

After Jackal kills Norman to ensure the safety of his own identity, a chase ensues between him and the officers under Bianca’s command. As he jumps down a cliff into a river, he manages to shake the MI6 agent off his tail and ends up crashing at someone’s barn. However, that someone—Attila—doesn’t take too kindly to Jackal’s presence, especially once he discovers the high-tech weaponry he’s carrying. Thus, following a language barrier, Attila calls two of his guys to negotiate a monetary deal with his newly acquired hostage. Although the assassin is willing to play nice at first, he doesn’t take too well to Attila’s aggressions and ends up killing the man.

Once Attila’s colleagues arrive, Jackal shoots one of them down as well and uses the other, Laszlo, to drive away from the barn. Meanwhile, Bianca and Vince get an alert about the killings at the barn, taking it as an obvious sign of their target on the move. Simultaneously, Jackal realizes the risky trail he has left behind, which compels him to reach out for help. As such, he contacts his wife, Nuria, with whom he’s already walking a precariously thin line. Nevertheless, utilizing his impressively manipulative tactics, Jackal convinces his wife to bring him some crucial supplies.

Once the drive away from the barn ends, Laszlo attempts to beg for his life, knowing well enough what plans his subjugator has for him. Although Jackal isn’t known for his mercy, something about the driver makes the cold-blooded killer pause. Perhaps it’s Laszlo’s previous comment about Jackal having the face of a good man or the former’s wife and kids waiting for him at home. Either way, Jackal decides to spare the driver’s life, but not before establishing that his family will suffer if he speaks to anyone about their encounter.

Nuria Learns More About Her Husband’s Work

Nuria and Jackal’s otherwise idyllic relationship has taken a sharp turn ever since the former grew suspicious of her husband’s profession. Although he has put any adverse conversations off for now with lies about working for the good guys, it’s only a matter of time before he must face the issue head-on. The same remains clear in the divorce attorney appointment that Nuria’s mother seems to have convinced her to attend. Nevertheless, once the woman realizes her husband, whom she knows as Charles, is in danger, she drops everything and arrives at his aid.

Since Jackal knows the police will be on the lookout for anyone suspicious, he asks Nuria to bring in his disguise supplies. Despite their current delicate relationship, Nuria remains concerned for her husband’s well-being, especially after learning that he has people looking for him. As such, it seems more and more unlikely that Jackal would be able to save his marriage—especially if his wife learns the truth about his work. For now, the assassin uses prosthetics and special effects makeup to disguise himself as an older gentleman. As the couple leave the hotel the next morning, Jackal is all set for a flight back to Tallinn, where his next job awaits.

The MI6 Search For The Mole

The MI6 has been looking for a leak amongst them for some time now, ever since Bianca’s Belarus operation went south. Currently, her former partner, Damien, is under Carver’s scrutiny as the latter attempts to figure out if the other MI6 Agent has been selling information for one reason or another. Meanwhile, Halcrow shares updates on Bianca’s mission with Isabelle, who doesn’t seem put off by the fact that the operation was kept a secret from her at first. After all, she understands the need for vigilance while the department is investigating a potential mole. However, one can’t help but question if Bianca has been vigilant enough once certain facts about Halcrow emerge.

As it turns out, Halcrow has been receiving texts from some unknown number for some time now regarding Ulle Dag Charles. Furthermore, he uses some unmentionable sources to mine information about UDC’s upcoming trip to Tallinn, where he will be announcing River’s publication. Considering the level of secrecy around the event, it remains evident that Halcrow must have a high-level source. Naturally, this incites questions about the Agent’s fidelity. Nonetheless, for now, Halcrow uses the information to assign Bianca and Vince on a trip to Tallinn. Ironically enough, the agents end up on the same plane as Jackal—with an unwitting Bianca taking the seat right in front of her disguised target.

The Jackal’s Planned Seduction

Once Jackal lands in Tallinn, he decides to ring up a friendly face. Previously, when in the city, he had visited the concert hall to scout the place for UDC’s event. At the time, Jackal—under the name Pete—befriended one of the workers there, Rasmus. As such, he meets up with the concert hall employee once again, this time for drinks at a bar. The situation would have been out of place if not for the almost immediate flirtation that Jackal strikes up with the man. Inevitably, the two end up at Rasmus’ place, where Jackal makes his move and kisses the other man.

Jackal’s hook-up with Rasmus is likely part of an elaborate plan that will help him out in his upcoming mission. The assassin can certainly exploit the fact that Rasmus works at the concert hall in a number of ways during his assassination attempt on UDC. However, this also brings up the question of Jackal’s commitment and fidelity to Nuria. Surely, his techniques of seduction won’t go over well with his wife—cementing another complication in their seemingly doomed marriage.

