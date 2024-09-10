Brec Bassinger’s The Evilry Plot Details, Revealed

Brec Bassinger’s upcoming supernatural thriller delves into the mysteries behind a loved one! The Cinemaholic has uncovered that Alexander Garcia’s ‘The Evilry’ revolves around a young girl’s investigation into an unsettling hunch about her cousin’s true nature, unleashing a horrifying supernatural force. Crystal Bishop (Bassinger) is eager to savor her last carefree summer with her friends and boyfriend before attending college.

The narrative progresses with the unexpected arrival of a mysterious cousin named Sarah (Elena Kampouris), who wants to live with her family for a few months. Initially intrigued by Sarah’s enigmatic aura and unconventional behavior, Crystal soon realizes something is amiss about her presence. As eerie and violent incidents begin to plague the protagonist and those she cares about, it dawns on her that her cousin can be someone else beneath the surface, hiding dark secrets. Crystal starts a dangerous investigation to uncover the truth, facing malevolent forces and a darkness that could consume them all.

The film began principal photography in Shreveport, Louisiana, on September 4, 2024. In addition to Bassinger and Kampouris, the cast members include Billy Zane, Tony Pierce, Dylan Walsh, Marissa Reyes, Evan Ross, and Teri Polo.

Bassinger is known for portraying DC’s Stargirl in The CW show of the same name. She started her acting career with a recurring role in Nickelodeon’s ‘The Haunted Hathaways’ as Emma Hawking. The actress garnered fame starring in ‘Bella and the Bulldogs’ as Bella Dawson, ‘School of Rock’ as Kale, and Hulu’s ‘All Night’ as Roni Sweetzer. She recently appeared in ‘The Man in the White Van,’ ‘V.C. Andrews’ Dawn,’ and Max’s ‘Titans.’ Bassinger is involved in several exciting upcoming projects, including ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines,’ the sixth installment in the film series.

Kampouris is a Greek-American actress who has delivered impactful performances in Facebook Watch’s ‘Sacred Lies’ as Minnow Bly, ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2’ as Paris, and ‘Before I Fall’ as Juliet Sykes. She also headlines the upcoming thriller drama ‘Here Now,’ which follows a young Californian girl vacationing in Italy with her sisters when she is forced into a harrowing night of survival after meeting a group of boys.

Billy Zane has joined the cast of ‘The Evilry’ to play an undisclosed character. The seasoned actor is known for his performances in the 1980s and 1990s films like ‘Titanic’ as Cal Hockley, ‘The Phantom’ as the titular character, ‘Dead Calm’ as Hughie Warriner, and ‘Back to the Future Part II’ as Match. You may have recently seen him in movies like Lifetime’s ‘Held Hostage in My House,’ ‘Devil on Campus: The Larry Ray Story,’ and ‘The Oath.’

Shreveport is a relatively small city in Northwest Louisiana known for its picturesque riverfront, historical archives, and surrounding natural beauty. Its quaint landscapes can become the perfect backdrop for ‘The Evilry,’ presenting a nostalgic atmosphere for Crystal’s summer vacation and offering isolated locales for building tension.

