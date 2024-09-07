Lifetime’s Held Hostage in My House: All Filming Locations and Cast Details

After several years of working on each and every aspect, Anna Elizabeth James wrote and directed Lifetime’s ‘Held Hostage in My House.’ Formerly titled ‘Blunt,’ the psychological thriller movie acquaints us with Dawn Van Brocklin, a single mother who wakes up to a nightmare when she finds herself hogtied to the bed in her country vacation rental. Unaware of who the culprit might be, she is in a race against time and must figure out who attacked her by puzzling the pieces together left by the guests who previously stayed in the property.

The deadly game of survival is played out entirely inside the vacation rental property, which plays the role of an additional character. It adds another layer of thrill and mystery to the identity of the unknown assailant, keeping the viewers glued to the screen. Apart from Dawn’s survival, the actual shooting sites of the film also raise questions in their minds.

Where Was Held Hostage in My House Filmed?

‘Held Hostage in My House’ was filmed in its entirety in Massachusetts, especially in Essex County. Beginning in July 2022, the principal photography lasted for a few weeks before getting wrapped up in August of the same year. Harrison Fox, a child actor who features in the film, took to social media to share his excitement for the release of the movie. He wrote, “I had the best time filming this incredible movie with these amazing, kind and talented people. So lucky and forever grateful for this!”

Essex County, Massachusetts

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Held Hostage in My House’ were reportedly lensed across Essex County, which is situated in the northeastern part of Massachusetts. Given the vastness and versatility of the county, the production team traveled to different spots to shoot the film against suitable backdrops. For instance, the cast and crew members were spotted by many locals and passersby taping several important portions of the movie in the city of Amesbury. They even set up camp in a suburb of Boston — Beverly — where they spent a while recording more key scenes.

The filming unit of the psychological thriller also took over various streets of a couple more cities — Newburyport and Peabody. For shooting purposes, they even traveled to the coastal town of Ipswich, which is a tourist spot famous for its clams. Another town that was turned into a film set for shooting ‘Held Hostage in My House’ is North Andover. In order to tape a few additional portions, the director and her team moved south of Essex County to Norfolk County, specifically to the town of Norwood. Apart from the Lifetime production, the locales of Essex County have been featured in multiple film and TV projects over the years, including ‘The Box,’ ‘Don McKay,’ ‘Live by Night,’ ‘Manchester by the Sea,’ and ‘Olive Kitteridge.’

Held Hostage in My House Cast

California native Amy Smart essays the role of Dawn Van Brocklin, the single mother who gets entrapped in her vacation rental, in the Lifetime movie. Stepping into the industry by playing minor roles in ‘Outside Providence’ and ‘Varsity Blues,’ she moved up the ranks and gained prominence as she began bagging major roles in movies like ‘The Battle of Shaker Heights,’ ‘Peaceful Warrior,’ ‘12 Dates of Christmas,’ ‘Love at First Glance,’ ‘On Sacred Ground,’ and ‘The Christmas Classic.’ You might also recognize her from various TV shows such as ‘Stargirl,’ ‘Justified,’ ‘Shameless,’ and ‘Felicity.’

While the ‘Titanic‘ fame Billy Zane dons the garb of Dr. Walter, the musician Ne-Yo portrays Professor Mead in ‘Held Hostage in My House.’ Moreover, the thriller film comprises other talented actors in supporting roles, including Matthew Davis as Matt Reynolds, Greer Grammer as Kate, Jay Ali as Yousef, Gilles Marini as Dimitri, Boris McGiver as Detective Wiseman, Massi Furlan as Paolo, Ava Gaudet as Victoria, and Masha King as Ramona.

