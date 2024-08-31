Lifetime’s Twisted Neighbor: Filming Locations and Cast Details

With Stefan Brogren at the helm, Lifetime’s ‘Twisted Neighbor’ is a mystery thriller movie that revolves around a cookbook editor named Colleen who relocates to a new neighborhood of Sunny Vistas in hopes of starting afresh. As she mingles with the other residents of the neighborhood, she learns that people in Sunny Vistas are quite gossipy and obsessed with a “Next Door”-type app. Things get tense among the people in the neighborhood when one of the residents goes missing.

Finding Colleen to be a suspicious type, almost everyone in the area suspects that she has something to do with the disappearance. Now, she must find ways to prove her innocence before it gets too late. Behind the seemingly quaint and peaceful facade of Sunny Vistas lies something sinister, adding a layer of mystery to the overall scheme of things that unfold in the story. As the neighborhood acts as an additional character in the film, questions about its actual location are raised in the minds of the viewers.

Where Was Twisted Neighbor Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Twisted Neighbor’ was carried out in its entirety in Ontario, particularly in Hamilton. Principal photography was completed within a couple of weeks in the month of May 2023. The director, Stefan Brogren, took to social media and shared his experience of directing the film. He wrote, “Photo DUMP from one of those amazing experiences where cast and crew become a family and made a truly fucked up dark comedy that kicks dong and won’t disappoint. Tomorrow is my last day of editing and I’m still like play-doh with exhaustion from the shoot, but I promise, you’re going to be ecstatic from all your hard work. Chef’s kiss (mwah!). #twistedneighbor is going to be the wildest ride and I got to do it with bestest people. I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Hamilton, Ontario

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Twisted Neighbors’ were lensed in and around the port city of Hamilton, which is located on the western end of the Niagara Peninsula. In order to shoot the scenes set in the fictional neighborhood of Sunny Vista, the production team seemingly set up camp in one of the suburban neighborhoods of the city. They even created and put up fake signs and boards around the area to add a sense of authenticity.

While the cast and crew members were spotted taping several important outdoor scenes in different streets by local residents, they took over a few actual establishments to record key indoor portions for ‘Twisted Neighbors.’ It is possible that you might spot some places of interest and attractions in the establishing shots or other exterior shots, such as Dundurn Castle, Hamilton City Hall, the Pigott Building, Tim Hortons Field, and more. The locales of Hamilton have been turned into film sets for various kinds of film and TV projects over the years. Besides the Lifetime production, it has served as a production location for ‘Trap,’ ‘Thanksgiving,’ ‘Silent Hill,’ ‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities,’ and ‘Murdoch Mysteries.’

Twisted Neighbor Cast

Alberta native Kathryn Kohut dons the garb of Colleen, the newcomer in Sunny Vista, in the Lifetime production. Also a model and martial artist, Kathryn quit her work in the construction industry to pursue her dreams of making it as an actor. Leaving a positive mark with her performance as Faith in ‘Christmas Scavenger Hunt,’ she managed to bag various other major roles in different kinds of projects. For instance, you might recognize her from her part in ‘Spare Parts,’ ‘Love at Look Lodge,’ ‘Baby, It’s Cold Inside,’ ‘Danger in the House,’ ‘A Royal Christmas Church,’ and ‘A Chef’s Deadly Revenge.’

While the ‘Nightmare Alley‘ fame Natalie Brown portrays Jillian, Toronto-based Zach Smadu, who is known for ‘Cardinal’ and ‘Family Law,’ essays the role of Dan in ‘Twisted Neighbor.’ Besides them, numerous other talented actors feature in the thriller in supporting roles, including Samantha Helt as Ashton, Josette Jorge as Kimberly, Colton Royce as Jared, Oren Williamson as Theo, Myles Erlick as Quinn, Fiona Highet as Vanessa, and Erin Dempsey as Edith. Furthermore, Joshua Peace plays the role of an officer, while Hannah Ireland features as a reporter.

