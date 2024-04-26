Lifetime’s A Chef’s Deadly Revenge: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast

Under the direction of Alexandre Carrière, ‘A Chef’s Deadly Revenge’ narrates the story of a restaurant’s owner who is caught in a deadly game of sabotage with its previous proprietor. After breaking free from an abusive relationship, Lucy embraces a fresh start in a new town, fulfilling her dream of owning a gourmet restaurant. As the head chef of her own establishment, she revels in her newfound independence. However, her bliss is short-lived when she crosses paths with Frank, a resentful figure from the restaurant’s past. Frank’s jealousy and harassment threaten to shatter Lucy’s newfound happiness.

Refusing to be caught in a cycle of abuse yet again, Lucy is determined to take control of the situation. In a bold move, Lucy infiltrates Frank’s life, igniting a dangerous game of manipulation and deceit. As the mutual hatred grows between them, the situation becomes increasingly volatile, leading to an inevitable showdown with deadly consequences. In a thrilling battle of wits and wills, Lucy must confront her past and fight for her future in the picturesque new town. The Lifetime thriller movie’s narrative is complemented well by its gritty urban setting and the surging waves on rocky beaches, evocative of its central rivalry.

Where Was A Chef’s Deadly Revenge Filmed?

Filming for ‘A Chef’s Deadly Revenge’ takes place in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador. Principal photography began in mid-November 2023 and wrapped up in a few weeks by early December of the same year. From what we can tell, the cast and crew were excited about breathing life into the feature film, taking to their work with gusto and resolve. Under cinematographer Jonna Bouliane, the film boasts a diverse visual gallery that serves to highlight its darkening themes.

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

The production for ‘A Chef’s Deadly Revenge’ was based in the capital city of Newfoundland and Labrador. Situated on the eastern edge of the country, St. John’s is a city steeped in history, dating back to 1497, as it became a fishing ground for European settlers. It boasts a unique blend of old-world charm and modern amenities, set against a backdrop of dramatic cliffs, a rugged coastline, and colorful row houses dotting its picturesque streets. With its lively arts scene, bustling harbor, and friendly locals known for their warm hospitality, St. John’s has become a popular destination for tourists and filmmakers alike.

One of the most striking features of St. John’s is its iconic architecture, characterized by its colorful Victorian-style row houses known locally as Jellybean Row. These vibrant homes line the steep hillsides of the city, creating a postcard-perfect backdrop for any film or television production. Additionally, St. John’s is home to historic landmarks such as Signal Hill, where Marconi received the first transatlantic wireless signal in 1901, and Cape Spear, the easternmost point of North America.

‘A Chef’s Deadly Revenge’ employed older parts of the city’s downtown area, with graffitied walls, bricked buildings, and rusted metal scaffolding presenting a weathered and rough backdrop for the thriller. In line with the film’s culinary setup, St. John’s has a vibrant food scene, and its restaurants specialize in preparing seafood acquired straight off the boat. Visitors can enjoy these delicacies at waterfront restaurants, cozy bistros, and lively seafood shacks throughout the city. Some other movies that feature the city’s unique geography and natural beauty are Lifetime’s ‘Maid for Revenge,’ ‘Son of a Critch,’ ‘Maudie,’ ‘Republic of Doyle,’ and ‘The Grand Seduction.’

A Chef’s Deadly Revenge Cast

Kathryn Kohut leads ‘A Chef’s Deadly Revenge’ by donning the toque as Lucy. Kathryn is an experienced actress who initially worked in the construction industry alongside her father. She was trained in acting through Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. Her body of work includes ‘Spare Parts,’ ‘Left Behind: Rise of the Antichrist,’ ‘Mistletoe & Menorahs,’ and ‘Obsessed to Death.’ You may have also seen her in ‘Twisted Neighbor,’ ‘A Royal Christmas Crush,’ and ‘Fly Away with Me.’

Starring opposite her is Tomas Chovanec, who brings the unsettling character of Frank to life. Tomas is a seasoned actor who can be spotted in ‘Bury the Past’ as Allen, in ‘Love Triangle Nightmare’ as Austin Conrad, and in ‘The Evil Twin’ as Blake Forsbeck. Taking up the supporting role of Ayden is talented actor Justin Nurse. Justin has worked in productions like ‘Hudson & Rex,’ ‘SurrealEstate,’ ‘Merry Mystery Christmas,’ and ‘My Christmas Guide.’ Also appearing in the movie is Tim Myles as Greg. A writer, director, and actor, Tim Myles appears in ‘Closet Monster,’ ‘Börje,’ ‘Maid for Revenge,’ and ‘Rabbit Hole.’

