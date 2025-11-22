Is Morgan Security Advisors Based on a Real Security Company? Is Cadogan Bank a Real Bank?

Helmed by Simon Cellan Jones, Apple TV+’s ‘The Family Plan 2‘ follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, ‘The Family Plan‘, and chronicles the Morgan family’s wildest adventures in the face of Dan’s dark past. While the previous movie ended with him returning to his normal life after narrowly defeating McCaffrey and his army of assassins, this iteration of the story takes him on an international cat-and-mouse chase with a new generation of criminals. Tasked with defending his family once again, Dan returns to the life of bloodshed he left behind, even if it means risking everything along the way. In particular, his company, Morgan Security Advisors, takes center stage along with its client, Cadogan Bank, and the two then give way to many of the movie’s biggest mysteries and high-octane action sequences.

Morgan Security Advisors is Dan’s Fictional Consultation Company

Morgan Security Advisors is a fictional company penned by David Coggeshall to enhance the narrative of ‘The Family Plan 2.’ Dan starts this company at the end of the first movie after quitting his job at Planet Car Dealership, which makes the transition both narratively and symbolically significant. Although Dan’s company appears to be wholly invented in nature, it is possible that real-life security companies that exist in the homeland might have provided some inspiration for its portrayal in the movie. In particular, K2 Integrity, a security intelligence company headquartered at 730 3rd Avenue in New York, might be one of the companies that served as a reference point. However, given the unique context behind Morgan Security Advisors, as a company founded by a former covert assassin, any possible linkage to real life is likely superficial in nature.

In many ways, Morgan Security Advisors serves as an emblem for Dan’s normal and peaceful life. In particular, the job entails utilizing his strength training skills to identify weaknesses in his clients’ security systems and demonstrate ways to rectify them. To that end, it also serves as a symbolic extension of the changes he made to his own lifestyle by revealing the truth to his family. This connection becomes even more apparent in the second movie, where Dan takes up an assignment in London to have a professional reason for his family trip. From there, we get a first-hand look into exactly how Dan bypasses several layers of security, revealing their flaws at each turn. However, this entire scene has a fictional flair to it, and Dan’s approach is unlikely to be based on the real-life processes of security consultation.

Cadogan is a Fictional Bank That Falls Victim to the Antagonist’s Shenanigans

Similar to Morgan Security Advisors, Cadogan Bank is a fictional bank that is constructed by David Coggeshall to serve as the backdrop to the first major setpiece in the movie. In particular, Cadogan is one of the security company’s clients, based in London. Dan’s consultation, however, goes terribly wrong when it is revealed that the bank operative he has been working with has ulterior motivations. While Cadogan’s arc in the story is entirely made from scratch, the institution itself may have some loose references in reality. Cadogan happens to be the name of a real consultancy that specializes in investment and market development. The differences between the two companies only reiterate the invented nature of Cadogan Bank as a narrative device that sets up Dan’s meeting with the film’s antagonist.

Although there is a slim possibility that Cadogan Bank was vaguely modeled after real-life private banks in London, it is more likely that the name is given to the company for purely aesthetic reasons. Furthermore, the bank’s role in the robbery subplot indicates that the team got creative with their use of this setting. However, even if no particular real-life bank can be pinned down as Cadogan’s intended antecedent, the writing team likely researched the inner workings of banking institutions to make the security consultation scene have a layer of authencity, contrasting Dan’s near superhuman ways of figuring out points of weakness. As such, the two fictional companies work in tandem to flesh out the worldbuilding of ‘The Family Plan 2.’

Read More: Who is Omar? Who Plays Nina’s Boyfriend in The Family Plan 2?