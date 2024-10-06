The Killer’s Game Ending, Explained: What Happens to Joe and Maize?

Director J. J. Perry’s action comedy ‘The Killer’s Game’ follows veteran assassin Joe Flood, whose life is upended after his doctor diagnoses him with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a degenerative disease affecting his motor functions. Subsequently, Joe finds himself at a crossroads where he has to do what is best for his girlfriend, Maize, even if it comes at the cost of his own life. Driven by that principle, he puts out a contract hit on himself so that she might be able to collect life insurance from his killing. However, when his doctor informs him that there was a mix-up with his diagnosis report, Joe has to fight against an army of assassins baying for his blood.

At the end of the movie, after surviving numerous skirmishes, Joe finally stands tall against the last wave of offense while navigating the complexities of his relationship with Maize, who has no idea about his assassin life. Amidst the chaos, the pair finds time to discuss their potential future and make it out alive through the harrowing events of the last few days. However, it all comes to a final showdown between the leading players, as loyalties are shifted and new temporary alliances are forged out of nowhere. Meanwhile, the veteran assassin continues to mow down all his enemies as the final hurdle approaches! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Killer’s Game Plot Synopsis

Joe Flood is an experienced contract killer with a long track record of successful assassinations. During a mission in Budapest, Hungary, he kills a VIP personality in the opera house, momentarily locking eyes with the stunning ballet dancer Maize. On his way out of the establishment, he is assaulted by a headache that briefly staggers him. A shootout in the opera house breaks out, and Joe helps the terrified Maize escape the building. After their short interaction, he accidentally ends up with her phone, which he plans to return the next day. His handler, Zvi, meets up with him and recommends that he get his brain checked for the odd headaches he seems to be getting. However, he has already gotten the test scans done before showing up to meet him.

The following day, Joe returns Maize’s phone to her at her local ballet studio. After a short, awkward conversation, Maize gives him her phone number, showing signs that she is genuinely attracted to him. The protagonist decides to ignore it and throws her phone number into a nearby bin. Upon further reflection, he goes back to it and picks it up, intending to give it a shot. The two begin their love affair and soon find themselves deeply enamored with one another. The only caveat in their tight bond is Joe’s reluctance to share the truth about his real profession. Zvi advises him during a couple’s party that he should trust her first and think about the repercussions later. Unfortunately, things take a sour turn when Joe’s medical test results come back with dire news.

The protagonist is diagnosed with Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, a degenerative disease affecting his motor functions. His physician, Dr. Kagen, tells him to retire and begin treatment under palliative care immediately. Unwilling to submit to the disease’s cold clutches, Joe takes matters into his own hands by ordering a contract kill on himself. That way, he can extract life insurance money out of his death and leave it behind for Maize. He requests Zvi to do it, but the handler refuses because he cares too much for him. With few options remaining, the protagonist turns to Marianna Antoinette, a rival who hates him for killing her father. She is happy to oblige and puts out the kill order. However, a twist occurs when Joe is told by his doctor that he is not sick and that there has been a mix-up in the reports.

The Killer’s Game Ending: How Does Joe Survive the Attack in the Church?

Following the mix-up by Dr. Kagen, Joe has to battle numerous groups of quirky assassins who each have their specialty. The persistent headaches he had been suffering turn out to be a simple case of neck pain, which gets solved after a brief massage session with Zvi’s wife. Thereafter, the assassin tries canceling the contract by speaking to Marianna, but she is too hell-bent on revenge. Instead, the vengeful lady calls in even more assassins to take him down. Most end up dying in their pursuit, while the remaining few follow him to a church, where he and Maize take refuge after a massive showdown at the Schatzberger Castle. In the church, the couple almost ties the knot in their relationship. The impromptu marriage is interrupted by Lovedahl, Joe’s assassin friend, who shoots the pastor, leading to another fight.

During the church fight, Marianna’s right-hand man, Max, shows up with his crew of mercenaries. Although he is tasked with killing Joe, he also starts firing upon Lovedahl as the assassin’s requested fee is more than what Marianna is willing to pay. Thus, Max decides to kill both Lovedahl and Joe in one fight – the typical two-birds-with-one-stone mentality. It proves to be his undoing as Lovedahl kills several of his men and distracts him from Joe during the bulk of the fight. Eventually, Max does manage to gain the upper hand, cornering both of them with his gun. It proves to be a short-lived victory as Maize shows up out of nowhere and blows his head off with a shotgun, thereby ending his threat. The romantic duo then leaves Lovedahl stranded in the church while they complete their escape.

Why Does Zvi Kill Marianna Antoinette?

Throughout the narrative, Marianna proves to be a stubborn antagonist who is too emotionally invested in the fact that Joe killed her father. Her dreams come true when Joe shows up at the beginning of the film, asking to be taken out of his own volition. For Marianna, this is the perfect opportunity to balance the scales of justice and get rid of the man she has always had a grudge against. Unfortunately, her persistence and desperation make her blind to the repeated failures she faces while trying to get rid of Joe. It gets even worse when she breaks the assassin code and allows her bodyguard, Max, to bring his mercenary crew to take down the protagonist. As this goes against the code of conduct, Zvi takes her out at the end of the film with a shot to the head.

The irony in Marianna’s death is how she ends up mirroring the same mistakes that got her father killed in the first place. Even Joe tells her during a phone call that his death was actually warranted as he was not the honorable person she thought he was. He, too, broke the rules of mercenary and assassin engagement and found himself taken out by the protagonist. The tragedy of her character is how she distances herself from his flaws and learns nothing from his actions. She also decides to ignore Joe’s request to cancel the contract, which is another rule-breaking conduct that lands her in deep waters. Considering the number of casualties that rack up during the narrative owing to her callous attitude, it seems apt that she is taken out herself. It also means Joe is freed from the burden of having to fight off more assassins.

Do Joe and Maize End Up Together? Does He Give Up the Assassin Life?

At the end of the film, Joe and Maize manage to complete their marriage, which was previously cut short by Lovedahl in the final battle. The pair is clearly in love with one another, and their only flaw is Joe’s lack of communication and trust. The protagonist’s indecision over his assassin trade causes a rift to develop between them. After years of operating solo, he is simply afraid to divulge what he does for a living as it might scare her away. However, he gets over the hurdle and manages to accept himself for who he is by gaining approval from her. Additionally, Maize reveals that she is pregnant, which is another reason why they embrace marital life and seek happiness in each other’s presence. The shift would prove to be a major change for Joe, but one he is excited about.

Although the pair decide that retirement is the best option for Joe, seeing how he is about to become Maize’s husband, it is not a black-and-white topic. As the pair walk towards their wedding car, they discuss the financial strain that might fall upon them once they start their family. Maize suggests that perhaps Joe can keep his retirement option open for consideration, as continuing with his assassin trade could mean financial stability, which is what they need in the long run. Therefore, the likelihood is that Joe’s adventures have only momentarily stopped and might resume right after the honeymoon period ends. A potential sequel might explore those grand action stories in the future.

