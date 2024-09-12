Where Was The Killer’s Game Filmed?

‘The Killer’s Game’ follows a veteran assassin named Joe Flood, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness that upends his life. Wishing to go out on his own terms, Joe issues an assassination contract on himself to end things cleanly. However, when he learns that the diagnosis was an error on the part of his doctor, the hitman has to fend off an army of assassins while also trying to protect his ex-girlfriend, Maize, from their firing line. As they join forces, the two begin rekindling their love for one another by reminiscing on their mistakes and what they could have done differently.

Under the direction of J. J. Perry, the action comedy movie adapted from Jay Bonansinga’s eponymous novel dives into a world of subterfuge, espionage, contract killers, and a thrilling tale of survival. As the story progresses, a variety of exotic locales are introduced to the viewer with a sense of style and deft execution. The striking nature of the backdrop is enhanced even further by an exciting action story brimming with bad guys with bad plans. Thus, owing to its globe-spanning adventure, questions abound regarding the filming locations and the places utilized by the crew to bring the vibrant setting to life and capture the intrigue of its high-stakes premise.

The Killer’s Game Filming Locations

‘The Killer’s Game’ was filmed primarily in Hungary, specifically in the capital city of Budapest. Production began in July 2023 after an interim agreement waiver was granted to the production team for filming to occur in the middle of the 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike. Owing to Budapest’s stunning architecture and history, it provides a classy backdrop laced with grace, elegance, and diversity to the action thriller movie. Additionally, the international filming location adds to the hitman-for-hire conceit of the J.J. Perry directorial and the travails of Joe Flood as he tries to escape the hunters on his tail.

Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, the most populous city in Hungary, played a significant role in providing a suitable backdrop for ‘The Killer’s Game.’ The city is flush with antique European architecture and is considered both a city and a larger municipality. It is bisected by the River Danube and is the second largest city on its banks after Vienna, the capital city of Austria. Budapest is famous for its thermal baths, spas, and flavorsome food. It also hosts a great mix of eye-catching urban environments that blend seamlessly with its otherwise medieval aesthetic. As such, the comedy thriller reaps the benefits of utilizing the lush backdrop of Hungary’s capital city as its primary filming spot, providing a vast array of exciting locales for the audience to sink into while they tag along on Joe’s adventure.

Sofia Boutella, who plays Maize, Joe’s ex-girlfriend, enjoyed her stay in Budapest during the production, which she revealed was a nice break from her demanding production on Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon.’ She told The Hollywood Reporter, “For The Killer’s Game, I enjoyed the beautiful city of Budapest and filming on all of its stunning locations, but I think it’d be the day on the church set when Dave had to lift me over and over. (Laughs.) That was a lot of fun, and it was such a fun film. Compared to Rebel Moon, they are two very different projects.” The Queen of the Danube is famed for its beauty and grace, which are attractive to even those seeking a normal vacation spot. Therefore, even outside what it offers as a filming spot, the city is a vibrant and busy location with an active nightlife for those looking to enjoy themselves.

‘The Killer’s Game’ continues a growing trend within the film industry to shoot in international locations. The availability of a global landscape offers filmmakers and production crews more choices to bring their settings to life as authentically as possible. Viewers will notice iconic Budapest landmarks scattered throughout the movie, like the Hungarian Parliament Building and St. Stephen’s Basilica, among many others. In the past, the production of several thriller movies and shows has been hosted in Budapest, owing to the city’s incredible grandeur, luxury, and flair. For instance, films like ‘Infinity Pool,‘ ‘Red Sparrow,‘ ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,‘ ‘Atomic Blonde,‘ and shows like ‘Homeland,‘ ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,‘ and ‘FBI: International‘ have all been shot in the Hungarian city.

