Alicia Vikander and Victoria Pedretti to Star in Rachel Rose’s ‘The Last Day’

Alicia Vikander and Victoria Pedretti have stepped aboard Rachel Rose’s feature directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actresses will headline the drama film ‘The Last Day.’ The movie is slated to begin filming on September 3 in New York and wrap up one month later by October 4. The movie, which has been in the works at Killer Films and Animal Kingdom Films, loosely adapts Virginia Woolf’s groundbreaking novel ‘Mrs. Dalloway.’

One of Woolf’s earlier works, the novel is known for its stream-of-consciousness narrative that attempts to capture the flow of a person’s mind as opposed to being limited to rational thoughts. The story follows Clarissa, a disillusioned socialite struggling with suppressed depression. She is married and has kids but feels distant from her husband. The narrative, which is set before and during a party she hosts, progresses with her meeting with a former lover and their enduring connection beneath casual conversation.

Other characters and events in the novel serve to weigh on and direct Clarissa’s stream of consciousness, with the suicide of a World War I veteran suffering from PTSD causing the greatest impact. She admires the veteran’s actions as he chose death over going to a psychiatric institution and compromising the integrity of his soul. ‘The Last Day’ will likely be set in a modern environment and feature a character-focused drama that explores themes similar to Woolf’s work.

Vikander is a Swedish actress who has gained acclaim for her performances in ‘The Danish Girl’ as Gerda, ‘Testament of Youth’ as Vera Brittain, ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’ as Gabby, and ‘Ex Machina’ as Ava. She most recently appeared in ‘Rumours,’ ‘Firebrand,’ HBO’s ‘Irma Vep,’ Netflix’s ‘Beckett,’ and ‘The Green Knight.’ The actress is also leading the upcoming science fiction film ‘The Assessment,’ also starring Elizabeth Olsen, which sees a successful couple living in a utopian society go through a seven-day assessment to determine their fitness for childbearing.

Pedretti is known for portraying Lulu in Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,’ Dani Clayton in Netflix’s ‘The Haunting of Bly Manor,’ Nell Crain in ‘The Haunting of Hill House,’ and Love Quinn in Netflix’s ‘You.’ She recently worked on a few short films along with Esteban Arango’s ‘Ponyboi’ and Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin.’ The actress is also expected to appear in ‘American Dream: The 21 Savage Story,’ which follows a rapper’s struggles with crime and poverty before attaining success through music, and ‘The Book of Jobs,’ a comedy-drama about a young woman raised in Silicon Valley who is influenced by Steve Jobs’ successful return to Apple.

The iconic landscapes of New York, where ‘The Last Day’ will be filmed, have served as the backdrops for films like ‘Requiem for a Dream,’ ‘Green Book,’ ‘Past Lives,’ and ‘A Mouthful of Air.’

