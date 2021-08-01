8 Movies Like The Green Knight You Must See

‘The Green Knight’ is a fantasy drama film about Sir Gawain, a young knight who undertakes a quest to fulfill the promise he made to the Green Knight, a giant tree-like creature. The movie is written and directed by David Lowery based on the Arthurian Legend known as ‘Sir Gawain and the Green Knight.’ The film has received overwhelmingly positive reviews and is an enchanting tale with a vivid visual style that is awe-inspiring.

Amidst the film’s exploration of virtue and honor, it is easy to trace the nodes of the Hero’s Journey template often used to compare myths and legends. If you enjoyed this updated rendition of a classic myth, here’s a list of similar adventures that should also entertain you. You can watch most of these movies like ‘The Green Knight’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

8. King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

In ‘The Green Knight,’ King Arthur is an aged and frail figure who appears for a handful of minutes. Nonetheless, it is enough to spark a curiosity about the revered king’s story in the viewers’ minds. If you are one of those viewers looking to immerse yourself into the legendary tales of King Arthur, what better place to start than the Guy Ritchie directorial ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.’ While the movie features notable deviations from the original legend, it is an entertaining, visually engaging, and darker interpretation of a classic literary tale similar to ‘The Green Knight.’

7. Robin Hood (2018)

Robin Hood is arguably one of the few characters in English folklore and literature that can match the popularity of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. While director Otto Bathurst’s updated take on the classic legend of Robin of Loxley, ‘Robin Hood’ isn’t exactly a masterpiece and has been panned by critics, it is still a good place for newcomers to immerse themselves into the folklore in an entertaining fashion. If you enjoy movies with high-octane action and care little for the plot, you should definitely stream ‘Robin Hood’ to quench your thirst for ‘The Green Knight’-like adventure stories.

6. Willow (1988)

A story from the visionary mind of George Lucas, ‘Willow’ is among the most popular pieces of fantasy cinema ever produced, which is not based on literature or folklore. Directed by Ron Howard, the movie is about a dwarf apprentice magician and a skilled swordsman’s journey through a land filled with dangers to save a baby princess from an evil queen. If you enjoyed the fantasy and sorcery elements of ‘The Green Knight’ more than the philosophy aspects, ‘Willow’ should suit your cinematic tastes perfectly.

5. Hercules (2014)

As one of the most well-known demi-gods from Greek mythology, you must already be aware of Hercules and his heroic quests. However, the character’s interpretation in Brett Ratner’s ‘Hercules‘ is a far cry of the super-strong demi-god. The movie follows a more jaded Hercules, who must rediscover the hero within in order to defeat a nefarious warlord. It is based on the graphic novel ‘Hercules: The Thracian Wars’ by Steve Moore and heavily explores themes of duty and honor akin to ‘The Green Knight.’

4. The Seventh Seal (1957)

‘The Seventh Seal’ is a Swedish historical fantasy film directed by Ingmar Bergman about a medieval knight from Sweden who returns to his homeland only to find it in the grips of death. Determined to overturn the dire fate of his nation, the knight challenges Death to a game of chess. It is based on Bergman’s play ‘Trämålning’ and weaves a visually and thematically complex narrative in the vein of ‘The Green Knight.’ Both movies are a particularly refreshing take on knights due to the lack of sword fighting in both movies.

3. Conan the Barbarian (1982)

If after watching ‘The Green Knight,’ you found yourself craving for a more action-filled story with swords and sorcery, you should check out director John Milius’ ‘Conan the Barbarian.’ The movie is based on Robert E. Howard’s popular character of the same name and follows the eponymous hero’s quest for revenge for the death of his parents. The use of weapons and artifacts as a plot device rather than as a symbol for the hero’s strength is a trait ‘Conan the Barbarian’ shares with ‘The Green Knight.’

2. Excalibur (1981)

‘Excalibur,’ directed by John Boorman, is one of the most popular films based on an Arthurian Legend. It tells the story of Arthur, a commoner unaware of his heritage, who discovers the magical titular sword and rises to prominence as a fierce monarch. Based on ‘Le Morte d’Arthur’ by Thomas Malory, the movie is a visual treat and explores King Arthur’s origin and flawed side much like ‘The Green Knight’ does for Sir Gawain. Liam Neeson plays Sir Gawain in ‘Excalibur,’ which is an added bonus.

1. The Head Hunter (2018)

‘The Head Hunter’ is a fantasy film with strokes of horror directed by Jordan Downey. The movie follows a bounty hunter’s quest to claim the head of the monster that killed his daughter. Like ‘The Green Knight,’ the movie focuses on a flawed hero’s quest, is set in medieval times, and features dark magic and beheading. The simple premise evolves into a layered narrative textured with some stunning cinematography and background score similar to the aforementioned film. Viewers who are already aware of the various myths and folk tales mentioned above should relish the opportunity to watch this fresh story that crafts its own lore.

Read More: Where Was The Green Knight Filmed?