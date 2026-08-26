The Last Sunrise: Is Marès & Mar Based on a Real Hotel?

Directed by Carlson Young, Prime Video’s ‘The Last Sunrise‘ journeys alongside Oriah “Ry” Pera, whose life changes, for the better or for worse, after a chance encounter with a charming Spanish man named Julian. Between chronic health issues and an overprotective mother, Ry cannot help but feel trapped in her day-to-day existence, but as she breaks a few rules and begins spending more time with Julian, things begin to turn a shade brighter. However, this soon gives way to a unique twist, as it is revealed that Julian’s family has been in conflict with the very hotel Ry has been staying at, Marès & Mar. While enormous in scope and majestic in its aesthetics, the hotel hides its own share of secrets, and the more we stay with this romance movie, the more readily the answers unfold.

A Historical Landmark of Mallorca Island Doubles as the Fictional Marès & Mar Hotel

Marès & Mar is a fictional hotel created by writer Anna Todd for her novel, ‘The Last Sunrise,’ and retained in its film adaptation by Anna Klassen. While most of the movie is filmed in real-life Mallorca, where the story is also set, Marès & Mar is an entirely invented location, and a major reason for this creative choice is the hotel’s importance to the plot. Ry’s mother, Isolde, is brought to the island for the hotel’s expansion project, which triggers much of the narrative tension among the characters throughout the film. It is likely for that reason that Todd opted for a fictional construct, as it allows for greater freedom in the writing department, without dealing with the complexities of a real-life hotel.

The reason Marès & Mar feels so authentic in its depiction is because of how much effort Todd put into the research process. Having been to Mallorca twice, she decided to spend her second visit learning more about the island’s rich history, be it through its culture or its monuments. Fittingly, it is one of these very icons, the La Fortalesa estate, that serves as the filming location of the movie. Located in the town of Pollença, La Fortalesa was built more than 350 years ago as a defensive fortress, and has since been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest in Spain. Famous for its panoramic views and rich history, the estate has served as a backdrop to many significant events, as well as movies and TV shows.

After being turned from a fortress into a luxury residence in 1919, La Fortalesa was renovated once again in 1989. It has since become a popular site for functions, most famously serving as the place where footballer Gareth Bale tied the knot with Emma Rhys-Jones in June 2019, and also where tennis player Rafael Nadal and María Francisc Perello got married in October 2019. On screen, La Fortalesa most famously appears as a backdrop in ‘The Night Manager,’ as well as in the show ‘Gone Is the Illusion of Order.’ In ‘The Last Sunrise,’ it is transformed into Marès & Mar, contextualizing much of the story’s commentary on class and justice. While the hotel itself may be fictional, it’s the real-life location that truly completes its role in the movie.

Read More: The Last Sunrise Ending Explained: Does Ry Remember Julian?