What Happened to Jules? Did Aisha Tyler Leave The Last Thing He Told Me?

‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ revolves around Hannah Hall, a woodturner, whose life turns upside down after the disappearance of her husband, Owen Michaels. Initially, his great escape seems connected to the FBI fraud raid on his business. However, as his wife and her stepdaughter, Bailey, investigate the mystery further, pieces from the missing man’s past begin to shed new light on the case. Given her estranged relationship with Owens’ daughter, Hannah has a particularly tough time in the aftermath of her husband’s vanishing act. Fortunately, she has a few people in her corner that she can turn to for help. This includes her ex-fiance, Jake Davis, and her best friend, Jules Nichols. Unlike the former, the journalist seems to be missing from episode 1 of season 2, ‘Cape Codd.’

Jules is on an Assignment in China

Season 2 of ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ takes place after a five-year time jump from the conclusion of season 1. In fact, it picks up right around the same time as the epilogue at the end of the first season. During this time, the characters’ lives change in drastically different ways. Bailey goes from a teenager to a young adult, having moved out of her mother’s house and into her own apartment. Her relationship with boyfriend Bobby Park seems to have come to a natural end, and she has met a new guy named Shep.

On the other hand, Jake has also moved forward in his life, having settled down with a wife and started a new chapter of his life. Similarly, Hannah’s life has also taken a few turns, one of which includes her best friend Jules. While the gravity of their friendship still remains, the journalist has made a commitment to a professional opportunity that takes her out of Hannah’s life for a long while. At the beginning of the second season, Jules is three months into a six-week assignment in China. The details of this project remain ambiguous and unknown.

Yet, one thing is clear: Hannah’s best friend won’t be able to provide a trusted helping hand when she tackles the dangers of the Camparo crime family this time around. The seamless nature of Jules’ momentary but significant exit from the protagonist’s life becomes a prominent example showcasing the time jump between the two seasons. Over the span of five years, many things have changed, and many characters have moved on with their lives. Nonetheless, Hannah remains stuck in a paranoid static, which ultimately ends up being a good thing as her nightmarish concerns come true.

Aisha Tyler is Not in The Last Thing He Told Me Season 2

Aisha Tyler’s character, Jules Nichols, has been a defining character for ‘The Last Thing He Told Me,’ especially in season 2. As the protagonist’s best friend, she proves to be one of the foundational pillars that support the character-driven narrative of the show. Nonetheless, it seems the character, and subsequently the actress behind her, has taken their leave from the title. As per reports, Tyler is not reprising her role as Jules in the show’s second season. The reason behind her departure remains fairly uncertain. Nonetheless, the actress has previously only had good things to say about the project.

In a 2023 conversation with ScreenRant, Tyler spoke about her character and her time on the set in season 1. She shared, “It was just an incredible team of people, and a premiere group of creatives behind the show. I really knew it was going to be a high-quality project, and I just love the character. I love Jules; I thought she was smart, and cool, and funny, and somebody that I would want to be. (Jules is) somebody that I was excited to play.” Consequently, despite her lack of involvement in season 2, there’s always a possibility that Tyler may reprise her role in the future if the series continues to expand into future seasons. Until then, fans of her work can catch her on the ongoing series ‘Criminal Minds,’ where she portrays the role of Dr. Tara Lewis.

Read More: The Last Thing He Told Me Finale Recap: Does Owen Return to Hannah and Bailey?