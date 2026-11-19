The storyline in ‘The Law of Beasts’ is split into two sections, one that unravels in 1988 and the other in 2014. July of 1988 sees a dark chapter for the city of Piotrków, where multiple pre-teen boys go missing. After Major Anna Bersz takes over the case, she catches the killer, Mariusz Trynkiewicz, who is then put on trial. In this trial, the country’s up-and-coming psychiatrist, Agnieszka Grabska, plays a crucial role as the one responsible for evaluating the perpetrator’s psychological condition. 25 years later, the Major and the psychiatrist find themselves returning to the case as the day of Trynkiewicz’s release from prison nears. While Agnieszka wants to focus on a treatment route for her patient, Anna is dead-set on ensuring that the serial killer never makes it back onto the streets of Poland. Thus, she recruits the help of Oskar Mikosz, a cutthroat criminal lawyer. Together, the duo set out to push for legislation that will allow the authorities to lock up the dangerous man once again.

Oskar Mikosz Seems to Be a Fictional Character Who Becomes the Face of Real Legislation

Although not a biography, ‘The Law of Beasts’ has direct historical roots in reality. The series revolves around a case involving a serial killer who manages to evade the death penalty due to amnesty. As a result, the system is eventually forced to create a new solution to ensure that the convict isn’t released back into society after he has served his limited prison sentence. The show is based on the real-life case of Mariusz Trynkiewicz, a sex offender who was found guilty of the murders of four young boys, Artur Krawczyński, Tomasz Łojek, Krzysztof Kaczmare, and Wojciech Pryczek. Initially, in September 1988, the court had sentenced him to four death sentences as punishment for his gruesome crimes. Nonetheless, shortly thereafter, in 1989, amnesty in Poland converted all death sentences to a prison sentence of 25 years.

Thus, as 2014, the year of Trynkiewicz’s expected release, neared, tensions arose across the country about the possibility of the killer’s return to society. However, a few months before his release date, new legislation was passed allowing the courts to evaluate whether a former convict poses a continuing threat to the public after serving their prison sentence. This decision must be made with proper consultation from psychiatric experts. Trynkiewicz was the first person to be placed in a National Center for the Prevention of Dissocial Behavior under this act. There are no records of a former Citizen’s Militia Major recruiting the help of a criminal defense lawyer to bring this legislation into action. This aspect of the storyline in ‘The Law of Beasts’ is largely fictionalized and serves the overarching storytelling more than the series’ commitment to biographical accuracy. Consequently, Oskar Mikosz becomes another fictitious element in the otherwise historically factual series.

Read More: The Law of Beasts: Is Agnieszka Grabska Based on a Real Psychiatrist?