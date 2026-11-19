‘The Law of Beasts’ presents the true-crime-inspired story of a historical criminal case that left a lasting impact on the Polish judicial system. At the center of the narrative are the horrifying murders committed in 1988 by the serial killer dubbed the Satan from Piotrków. Major Anna Bersz oversees the investigation into the crime and eventually identifies and apprehends Mariusz Trynkiewicz as the perpetrator. However, his arrest proves to be only half the battle. Once he’s in custody, a psychiatric evaluation ensues.

This official assessment, conducted by Professor Agnieszka Grabska, will influence the fate that the court will ultimately assign to the criminal. 25 years after Mariusz’s initial conviction, as his imprisonment term nears its end, Anna shoulders the responsibility of finding a way to prevent the killer from re-integrating into society. However, in order to do so, she requires the help of Agnieszka. With their friendship already destroyed during the 1988 investigation, the two women once again find themselves on opposite ends of an issue. Through the on-screen psychiatrist’s character, the series delves into the realistic involvement of psychiatric experts in the real-life case of Mariusz Trynkiewicz.

Agnieszka Grabska is a Fictional Character Created in Service of the Show

‘The Law of Beasts’ retains a notable basis in real life as a dramatization of the criminal case of Mariusz Trynkiewicz, a Polish serial killer who was active in 1988. The series follows a dual narrative split between 1988 and 2014, with the narrative closely following the police investigation and the court cases involving the killer. Thus, the details of Trynkiewicz’s life, the crimes he committed, and the convictions he received remain historically accurate. The same is not true for the stories of the central protagonists who drive the story forward. The show revolves around a Citizens’ Militia Major Anna Bersz and psychiatrist Agnieszka Grabska. The duo are both at the top of their fields and sustain a close personal friendship. Once they both get involved in Mariusz’s criminal case, this friendship slowly begins to deteriorate due to internal tensions and conflicts.

Much like Major Anna, Agnieszka Grabska also doesn’t have a direct counterpart in real life. This element of the show was created to further the storytelling and present a comprehensive, streamlined narrative. Yet Agnieszka’s character in the show isn’t without a foundation in real life. The real Mariusz Trynkiewicz was arrested in 1988 in connection with the murders of three young boys, Artur Krawczyński, Tomasz Łojek, and Krzysztof Kaczmarek. Once in custody, he also confessed to the murder of another child, Wojciech Pryczek. Afterward, in September 1988, the killer was convicted of his crimes and given four death sentences, one for each of his victims. However, before this punishment could be carried out, amnesty converted all death sentences across the formerly communist Poland into 25-year prison sentences.

As a result, Trynkiewicz remained imprisoned for the next 25 years with the assurance that he would be released in 2014. Nonetheless, this wasn’t an acceptable reality for a large part of the population. Thus, in 2013, a new act known as the Beast Law was passed. This law gave the court the power to decide if an individual presents a threat to society even after they have served their prison sentence to completion. If found dangerous, these individuals can either be placed in preventive supervision or be sent to treatment centers. In order to label someone a threat to society, the court has to collaborate with psychiatric experts and take their evaluation into consideration. This is exactly what was done in 2014 as the court reviewed Trynkiewicz’s case. Psychiatrists, along with psychologists and sexologists, were consulted for the determination of the killer’s threat level to society. As such, the professional entanglement of Agnieszka Grabska in the case is rooted in reality. Even so, the psychiatrist’s dynamic with Trynkiewicz and her personal storylines remain a work of fiction.

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