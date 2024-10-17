The Lincoln Lawyer: Do Mickey and Andrea End Up Together?

Netflix’s ‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ follows the career of Mickey Haller, with each season bringing him a new case to tackle. While most of the part is focused on the case, Mickey’s clients, and the question of their innocence, the show also carves enough space to explore Mickey’s personal life. With a new case every season, Mickey also finds a new love interest, and things get really interesting in the third season. In the second season, we see Mickey reigniting his romance with Maggie, who eventually takes her leave. Around the same time, he also has an affair with his client, Lisa Trammell, who turns out to be a killer and, hence, a very wrong choice as a romantic partner. The third season flips things by bringing Andrea Freeman into the mix. SPOILERS AHEAD

Mickey and Andrea’s Rivalry Turns Into a Romance

In what could very well be considered an enemies-to-lovers trope, Mickey Haller and Andrea Freeman find common ground despite the events of the second season. Andrea is introduced as a cut-throat prosecutor who has no time for a man like Mickey, who she knows likes to bend the law to free his clients. With his history with Maggie, Andrea knows enough to keep Mickey at a distance. However, by the end of the season, when Mickey bests her in court, she accepts defeat and makes a gesture that is rather friendly.

By the beginning of the third season, things seem to have mellowed out between them. With Mickey getting busy with Julian La Cosse’s case and the death of Glory Days weighing heavy on him, he has a lot on his plate. However, the interactions between him and Andrea continue to increase until, eventually, they sit down to have dinner at Cole’s. What starts as sharing dinner turns into something more, and eight months later, Andrea and Mickey are in a casual relationship, though it’s clear that things are more serious between them than either of them would like to accept.

Over the course of the next few months, Mickey gets busy with Julian’s case, and his problems increase significantly. Things get tough for Andrea, too, especially with the death of her client, Deborah Glass, who died because of Andrea’s mistake. Both the lawyers find comfort in each other as they understand what the other person is going through. It also becomes clear that Andrea doesn’t have the same reservations about Mickey’s job that distanced him from Maggie. She doesn’t have a problem with him being a defense lawyer and taking the routes that walk a very fine moral and legal line. This shows that Andrea might just be the perfect partner for Mickey, but as always, things are not that simple.

Mickey and Andrea are Yet to Find Their Happy Ending

While Andrea seems equipped to handle the challenges Mickey’s job brings, he has a few things that he needs to figure out before he can be in a relationship. He lacks in a lot of departments, especially when it comes to empathy and providing support and comfort to the other person without judging them, which is what he expects from himself. When the Deborah Glass thing comes back to bite her and ruin her ambitions, Andrea finds no sympathy from Mickey and this leads her to reconsider the grounds of their relationship. Later, Mickey apologizes for his behavior, but he also accepts that, perhaps, things are not meant to work out between them.

For all intents and purposes, Mickey and Andrea seem to have broken up. However, this doesn’t mean that all hope is lost. By the end of the season, Andrea seems to have gotten a hold of her crumbling self and is back to business. Mickey, too, wins the case for Julian and gets justice for Glory Days. Things seem to be going very well for his firm, too. Moreover, the events of the season have given him a lot more perspective, perhaps even changed him enough to put in the work that a good relationship needs. On top of all this, it is clear that Mickey and Andrea still like each other, especially with her helping him by delivering a crucial piece of information that helps crack Glory Days’ murder case. All of this shows that all hope is not yet lost, and the next season might bring the duo back together. Moreover, Mickey might actually need Andrea, considering that this time, he has to fight for his own innocence.

