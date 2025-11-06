‘The Lowdown’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX

Great news for Ethan Hawke fans as FX has renewed ‘The Lowdown’ for its second season! Filming of Season 2 will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, starting in February 2026. Sterlin Harjo is back as showrunner and head writer.

The season 1 finale (Episode 8) shows Marty and Leem managing to escape from the One Well church, which is their good fortune, although Marty gets shot in the leg. They return to Hoot Owl Books, where Lee is confronted by Chutto, the Native American artist, for being the reason for his grandfather Arthur’s death. Even when Lee proposes aiding him in getting the land of his people back to them, Chutto further addresses Lee’s self-imposed privilege of being righteous, even if it means overlooking deaths.

As the finale progresses, we see that Frank is seemingly allowed to walk free by the District Attorney and not put on trial for killing Arthur, which he did, but in self-defense. However, he and Betty Jo are indirectly responsible for Dale Washberg’s murder, since they hired the goons to scare Dale, but the men accidentally killed him. Dale knew the truth about the Indian Head Hills land and made a will to hand it over to Arthur and Chutto, ensuring that it was returned to its rightful owners. Betty wanted to sell the land at a higher price and thus shook hands with Frank, who was already waiting to broker a deal with a rich buyer. She admits to Lee that she wanted the crime scene to look like Dale committed suicide. It is also revealed that Donald had no idea about Dale’s murder and just wanted to stay out of the chaos. The finale ends with Bonnie killing Frank, who killed her son Blackie; Lee writing an article about Dale’s life rather than his murder; Donald winning the election; Sam and Johnny’s wedding; and Francis proudly addressing Lee as her father.

Considering how Season 1 ends, characters expected to return in Season 2 include Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Marty (Keith David), Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), and Johnny (Rafael Casal), Ray (Michael Hitchcock), Deidra (Siena East), Lawyer Dan (Macon Blair), Henry (Jude Barnett), and Waylon (Cody Lightning). It remains to be seen whether Kyle MacLachlan and Mato Wayuhi return as Donald and Chutto, respectively. It is unlikely that Jeanne Tripplehorn will be back as Betty Jo since the character’s arc is over.

