The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained

As ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ concludes airing its fourth season, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) comes to an important juncture in her life. Joel (Michael Zegen) and Mei face a big decision of their own. The will-they or won’t-they aspect of Midge and Lenny’s (Luke Kirby) relationship finally comes to an end. There is a medical emergency in the Maisel house, and we finally learn what character Milo Ventimiglia plays in the show. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 finale. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Episodes 7 and 8 Recap

Episode 7, titled ‘Ethan… Esther… Chaim,’ begins with Midge telling Susie (Alex Borstein) how she lost one of her favorite dresses. She met a handsome man (Ventimiglia) while walking her son Ethan through Central Park. They ran into each other for several days and ended up having sex. She discovered the man was married when his wife barged in. Midge was so petrified that she fled their home as fast as possible, leaving behind her pretty dress. Later, she narrates the incident during her performance at a New York fundraiser organized for John F. Kennedy. Jackie and Ethel are there. When the bit about infidelity comes up, Jackie starts crying. Given Kennedy’s reputation, it makes sense.

During his stage performance, Alfie, the magician, hypnotizes Rose (Marin Hinkle), and she narrates Midge’s entire routine in front of a packed auditorium, embarrassing Abe (Tony Shalhoub) and Noah and making Midge realize that her mother has seen her perform at The Wolford. Abe gets threatened by the matchmaking mafia and ends up attending a Catholic communion. Midge learns about Mei’s pregnancy. When Joel tries to speak to Moishe about this, the latter has a heart attack.

In the season 4 finale, titled ‘How Do You Get to Carnegie Hall?,’ both the Maisel and Weissman families fall apart as Moishe is admitted to a hospital. Midge inadvertently lets Mei know the gravity of her situation by mentioning marriage. Susie has a new client, an African American comedian named James. Lenny shows up again at The Wolford — this time to apologize to Midge for his earlier behavior. He is set to perform at the Carnegie Hall and tells her that he has gotten her the opportunity to open for Tony Bennett. Before Midge can answer, there is a raid. Midge and Lenny run through the snowy streets of New York and reach Lenny’s hotel room. The intimate and passionate scene that has been building up since the pilot episode finally takes place. Midge and Lenny make love. Afterward, Midge finds pills and what looks like a syringe inside a bag in Lenny’s bathroom.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Finale Ending: Will Midge Appear in The Gordon Ford Show?

Shy Baldwin leaving her behind on the tarmac has a deep effect on Midge. She also has to deal with the fact that most comedy venues don’t want to provide her with a platform, not because she uses risqué humor, but because she uses risqué humor despite being a female comic. This is one of the main reasons she starts performing at The Wolford. The burlesque/strip club allows her to be herself and say whatever she wants. However, she must know that this can’t be a permanent solution.

Midge knows that opening for Tony Bennett is an incredible opportunity, but she lets it go because of her prior experiences. Susie is absolutely furious about this, but she has no choice but to comply with her client’s wishes. After his successful outing at the Carnegie Hall, Lenny takes Midge to the stage and demands to know her reasons. As a comic, Midge has always looked up to Lenny and his ability to be a social rebel and disruptor. But Lenny makes her see that, at least for him, the most important thing is to make people think and laugh.

It seems that Lenny recognizes his own issues and realizes that he has become chained to them. There are also references to drug abuse. The last thing he wants for Midge is to take the path he has taken because he knows what’s waiting for her on the other end if she does. He leaves her then, standing alone on the stage of the Carnegie Hall. The seats are empty for now but will not be forever. Midge has to understand that failure is part of the package. If she wants to be successful in the comedy business, she has to accept that and then ignore that so the Carnegie Hall will fill up for her one day.

The ending scene seems to imply that Midge has decided to pursue success once more. In the snowy evening, she stands looking at a sign for The Gordon Ford Show. She knows that an appearance on the talk show will be a perfect stepping stone. Susie already knows a booker from that show, Mike Carr. If Midge brings in certain changes to her routine, she will start performing in the main venues of New York again, where Carr can come and watch her sets.

Does Rose Stop Being a Matchmaker?

In season 4, Rose discovers that she has a natural talent for matchmaking. She also happens to really love doing it. Soon enough, she begins drawing the attention of the mothers of most single women of the Upper West Side. However, after the rich and influential Mr. Melamid contacts her, the matchmaking mafia comes calling, demanding her to stop. Five women run the entire matchmaking business in Manhattan, and they don’t intend to tolerate competition.

Afraid for her family, Rose initially decides to give in to their demands and shut down her business for good. However, Midge helps her see that certain things are worth fighting. As the season ends, Rose sends replies on scented papers, telling those women that she will not stop and effectively declaring war.

