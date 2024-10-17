The Ms. Pat Show Renewed For Season 5 at BET+

We can start anticipating more adventures of the carefree Carsons! The Cinemaholic has learned that BET+ has renewed the sitcom ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ for its fifth season. The filming of the upcoming installment will start in Atlanta, Georgia, in February 2025. Jordan E. Cooper, who created the series with Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, will return along with director Mary Lou Belli.

The show’s fourth season ends with the anticipation for Janelle’s graduation day. Tension brews as Brandon plans to return to Atlanta to help his father, who needs a kidney transplant — a decision Pat and Ashley strongly oppose. Meanwhile, Janelle has been hiding that she didn’t get into Howard, and she struggles to find a way to break the news. However, Brandon accidentally reveals her secret, prompting her to retaliate by exposing his plans.

As the installment concludes, Janelle skips the graduation, feeling frustrated and unsupported. She believes she has always been there for others but doesn’t receive the same in return. Pat reassures her that she’ll always stand by her daughter, no matter what. As the family gathers for the graduation party, Brandon tries to leave quietly, but Ashley catches him, leading to a heated argument. The confrontation escalates, only for them to storm out, leaving the rest of the family stunned.

The sitcom’s fifth season will most likely delve deeper into the fractured family dynamics after the explosive fallout in the fourth installment’s finale. With Brandon and Ashley’s sudden departure, the family is thrown into turmoil, and their absence is guaranteed to cause ripples as they grapple with unresolved tensions. Janelle’s future, now uncertain after skipping her graduation and facing the reality of not getting into Howard, will likely be a central focus as she navigates this new chapter of her life. Expect heightened drama as Pat tries to hold her family together while everyone deals with their individual struggles.

Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams is guaranteed to return as Pat Carson in the fifth season. The actress recently shared that she has been missing ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ family. The actress is expected to be joined by J. Bernard Calloway as Terry Carson, Tami Roman as Denise Ford, Vince Swann as Brandon James, Briyana Guadalupe as Janelle Carson, Theodore John Barnes as Junebug Carson, and Brittany Inge as Ashley James.

The show’s previous installments were also mainly filmed in Atlanta. The city remains one of the busiest entertainment production hubs in the country, having hosted the shooting of Marvel Studios’ ‘Agatha All Along,’ Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project ‘Megalopolis,’ and Peacock’s horror thriller ‘Teacup.’

