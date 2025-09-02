The Night Agent Season 3: Filming, Cast and Plot Update

Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ follows the story of Peter Sutherland, who goes from working at a desk, waiting for the phone to ring, to becoming the secret agent who makes the phone ring. The second season focuses on his journey as a newly recruited Night Agent, but things go terribly awry. By the end of the season, Peter ends up making a choice that has serious ramifications, and he will face the consequences of his action in the third season, which was renewed in October 2024. The production began in February 2025, and after filming across several locations, from New York to Istanbul to Washington D.C. and Mexico, it wrapped up in July 2025. The Night Agent Season 3 is expected to release in early 2026.

The Night Agent Season 3 Will Lead Peter on a Globe-Trotting Mission

‘The Night Agent’ adapts the book of the same name by Matthew Quirk, but there is no follow-up to the story, as there is only one book, which was adapted in the first season. The second season brings Peter into uncharted waters, and this thread will continue with the third season. The sophomore season ended with Peter making a deal with the devil named Jacob Monroe to save Rose’s life while preventing an attack at the UN. Now, he has to become Monroe’s pawn inside the Night Agent program, but the more problematic thing is that the sitting President is also in Monroe’s clutches, which means that no secret is safe, and the country is at grave risk.

Despite turning himself in and spending a few days in prison, Peter is let out into the world, but this time with a greater mission. He is to become a double agent for the FBI so that he can root out all the corrupt people in the agency and the government. However, if he is found out, he will be on his own. Considering that the show’s production turned towards three countries for filming, it is clear that the stakes and the scale of Peter’s mission have never been higher. Apart from figuring out Monroe’s plan for the President and the country, he also has to find out who else is secretly working for him, while also maintaining the facade that he himself is compromised. The biggest concern he has is that he cannot trust anyone, which is bound to make his task even more difficult.

The Night Agent Season 3 Will Introduce New Adversaries

A new mission means a lot of new bad guys to find and fight, and some new allies to make. For this, the third season of ‘The Night Agent’ has added several new characters, though it remains to be seen how many of them will be Peter’s friends and how many his foes. The new casting has David Lyons playing the role of a former spy who comes out of retirement, while Stephen Moyer plays a hitman who has earned a name for himself. Jennifer Morrison is set to take over the role of the First Lady, and Genesis Rodriguez is to play a reporter, with Callum Vinson and Suraj Sharma appearing in undisclosed roles. This casting is in addition to the familiar faces from the first two seasons returning to reprise their roles.

Gabriel Basso will bring Peter Sutherland, Fola Evans-Akingbola returning as Chelsea Arrington, who remained out of sight for almost the entirety of the second season. Ward Horton (Governor Richard Hagan, now President) and Albert Jones (Deputy Director Aide Mosely) have been promoted to series regulars. Since Peter’s boss, Catherine Weaver, is the only one who seems to know about his mission so far, Amanda Warren is also expected to return, and with Jacob Monroe being a major antagonist, Louis Herthum should also be in Season 3. The only major character whose fate remains unconfirmed is Luciane Buchanan’s Rose Larkin. Despite being Peter’s partner through the first two seasons, it remains uncertain whether she will continue to be so in the third season, considering that they basically bid each other goodbye when Peter found that, as long as he worked as the Night Agent, proximity to him would keep Rose in danger.

The Night Agent Season 4 Will Lead Peter Into Unprecedented Danger

So far, every mission has led Peter Sutherland to unravel destructive plans and has eventually saved lives in the process. But the scale of his missions has been limited to one person or a single building full of people. Now, it is about the future of the country, which means that the stakes couldn’t be any higher. What’s more is that Peter has to operate alone, without the hope of any help, should he land himself in trouble, which is bound to happen, sooner rather than later. What makes it even worse is that the people he is up against aren’t simply murderers or terrorists. These people are politicians and policymakers, and the people who influence politicians and policymakers from the shadows.

These are much more powerful forces, and Peter is a lone wolf in this mission. What makes it worse is that he already has a case against him, painting him as a betrayer, courtesy of his deal with Jacob Monroe. This is something that can be used against him, to discredit him, and the weight of his choices is already heavy on him. Thus, this mission isn’t going to test him just physically, but he will also be pushed to the brink mentally and emotionally. And with no support system (especially with Rose out of the picture), it remains to be seen how Peter navigates these murky waters and tries to make it out in one piece, even if majorly scathed.

Read More: The Night Agent Season 2 Ending, Explained: Does Peter Go to Prison?