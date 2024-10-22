The Orville Season 4 Confirmed; Starts Filming in Los Angeles in January

The USS Orville and its crew will embark on another whimsical adventure soon! The Cinemaholic can confirm that Hulu has renewed the science fiction series ‘The Orville’ for its fourth season. The upcoming installment will start filming in Los Angeles, California, in January 2025. Seth MacFarlane, who created the series, remains the showrunner, with Jon Cassar returning as a director.

The third season finale begins with Bortus and Klyden participating in a Moclan ritual to reaffirm their bond as mates. Back on the ship, Isaac surprises Claire with a marriage proposal in the middle of the mess hall after studying human mating rituals. Although initially taken aback by the very public gesture, she consults her friends and agrees to marry him, despite discovering his misguided attempt to “sample” other options due to LeMarr’s advice. Claire chastises LeMarr for filling her fiancé’s head with juvenile ideas, but excitement for the upcoming celebration is not affected in the slightest.

The episode progresses with a raving bachelorette party. Claire’s friends raise the roof, while the bachelor party — only entertained by Bortus impersonating Elvis — falls flat. The wedding, held in a holodeck forest, is attended by many, including nearly the entire Kaylon fleet. While Bortus fails to offer an impressive “best man speech,” Gordon delivers an earnest toast. He follows it up with a romantic melody that creates a heartwarming moment between Kelly and Ed as they exchange smiles.

The installment concludes with Lysella, a season 1 character, contacting the USS Orville to seek asylum from her strangely dystopian voting society. After showing her around the ship, Kelly explains why advanced technology like the matter synthesizer cannot be given to less-developed civilizations. After some convincing, the guest stays aboard the USS Orville.

We will likely see these evolving personal relationships play out in the fourth season. The upcoming episodes are expected to shed light on Lysella’s decision concerning her future aboard the USS Orville. The fourth installment will possibly address the revelation concerning the identities of Heveena’s operatives on Moclus and the future of diplomatic relations between the Krill and the Moclans.

Scott Grimes unexpectedly teased the fourth season of ‘The Orville’ at the 2024 Star Trek Las Vegas convention, stunning fans, considering that the series had been on hiatus since the release of the third installment’s finale in August 2022. His words also confirm his return as Gordon Malloy. The other main cast members who will likely feature in the fourth season are Seth MacFarlane as Ed Mercer, Adrianne Palicki as Kelly Grayson, Penny Johnson Jerald as Dr. Claire Finn, J. Lee as John LaMarr, Peter Macon as Bortus, Mark Jackson as Isaac, and Giorgia Whigham as Lysella.

The previous seasons of the show were mainly shot at 20th Century Fox Studios in Century City, Los Angeles. The production of the upcoming installment may use a new filming infrastructure with LED volume walls, as many sci-fi TV shows have begun employing, like Disney+’s ‘The Mandalorian,’ Paramount+’s ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ and Netflix’s ‘3 Body Problem.’

