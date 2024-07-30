The Office Spinoff The Paper Starts Filming in Los Angeles in November

Set in the same universe as ‘The Office,’ Peacock’s workplace comedy series ‘The Paper’ will begin principal photography in Los Angeles, California, in November 2024. Greg Daniels, who co-developed the original show, created the project with Michael Koman. They are joined by a writing team comprising Ben Philippe, Amanda Rosenberg, Patrick Kang, Michael Levin, and Jessi R. Klein. Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore lead the new ensemble cast.

The show will have a mockumentary format similar to ‘The Office’ with the same documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch discovering a historic Midwestern newspaper struggling financially. In a last-ditch attempt to revive the publication, volunteer reporters are being brought on board. So far, several cast members of ‘The Office’ have confirmed that they have not been approached for this new show, especially Steve Carell, who made it clear that it would not make sense for his character to appear in the follow-up project.

“It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of ‘The Office’ aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock,” said Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement. “In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper,” Katz added.

Gleeson is an Irish actor who most recently portrayed Jack in the poignant romantic drama ‘Alice & Jack,’ John Dean in HBO’s ‘White House Plumbers,’ and Sam Fortner in ‘The Patient.’ He is starring alongside John Krasinski in the fantastical adventure film ‘Fountain of Youth,’ Julianne Moore in Michael Pearce’s ‘Echo Valley,’ and Michael Fassbender in ‘Night Boat to Tangier,’ which is about two Irish criminals fleeing across the sea and searching for one of their estranged daughters.

Sabrina is a seasoned Italian actress who initially gained recognition through her performances as Livia in ‘The Last Kiss,’ Paola in ‘Al Cuore si Comanda,’ and Seraphia in ‘The Passion of the Christ.’ You may have seen her in more recent works like HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ as Valentina, ‘Ragazzaccio’ as Cinzia Silvetti, and ‘Across the River and Into the Trees’ as Agostina. She is also among the ensemble cast members of Julian Schnabel’s ‘Hand of Dante,’ a crime drama about a New York City mob boss receiving a handwritten manuscript of Dante Alighieri’s poem from a priest.

The set for the Midwestern newspaper’s office in ‘The Paper’ will most likely be created in a Los Angeles studio, just like its predecessor, ‘The Office.’ Some other films and shows shot in the City of Angels include ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘Modern Family,’ Netflix’s ‘A Family Affair,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ ‘Parks and Recreation.’

Read More: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s RIP Starts Filming in Los Angeles in October