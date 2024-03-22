The Pirates of the Caribbean Reboot Expected to Begin Filming in Vancouver and Australia Next Year

The filming of the upcoming ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ reboot is slated to begin in Vancouver and Australia next year. Craig Mazin is writing the feature with Ted Elliott, who co-wrote the first four movies in the film series. The plot revolves around a black female protagonist named Anne, focusing on an all-new, younger group of pirates looking for a hidden treasure.

Mazin is known for creating HBO’s post-apocalyptic drama series ‘The Last of Us,’ an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s video game series of the same name, in which a survivor navigates a post-apocalyptic world with a young girl who holds the key to humanity’s survival. He is also the creator of the critically acclaimed HBO series ‘Chernobyl,’ which revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. His other credits include ‘The Huntsman: Winter’s War,’ ‘The Hangover Part II,’ ‘The Hangover Part III,’ and ‘Identity Thief.’ Additionally, he wrote an episode of the TV series ‘Mythic Quest’.

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird. And they did! And then he [Ted Elliott] wrote a fantastic script and the [WGA] strike happened and everyone’s waiting around,” Mazin told the Los Angeles Times about the project back in August 2023.

The director of the film is yet to be announced. According to unconfirmed reports, Joachim Rønning is in consideration to helm the film. He directed ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,’ the fifth installment in the film series, along with Espen Sandberg. Rønning is currently directing ‘Tron: Ares,’ a standalone sequel to ‘Tron’ and ‘Tron Legacy.’

Ayo Edebiri is rumored to be in talks to play Anne. The actress recently appeared in various projects across different genres. In the sci-fi film ‘Omni Loop,’ she portrayed Paula, a woman from Miami, Florida, who strives to solve time travel to fulfill her aspirations. Additionally, she lent her voice to Harriet Tubman in ‘Clone High’ and portrayed Sydney Adamu in ‘The Bear,’ a performance which won her a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy. In the latest season of ‘Black Mirror,’ Edebiri played Sandy, and in the film ‘The Sweet East,’ she portrayed Molly.

It is yet to be known whether any cast members from the original films will appear in the reboot, especially Johnny Depp, who starred in all five films as Captain Jack Sparrow. The relationship between Depp and Disney deteriorated in the wake of allegations against the actor, made by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Vancouver has recently hosted the shooting of several renowned projects, including ‘Shōgun‘ and ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender.’ Australia, on the other hand, is the main location of ‘Anyone But You‘ and ‘Ricky Stanicky.’

