The Resort Episode 7 Recap and Ending, Explained

As Peacock’s ‘The Resort’ nears its conclusion, the show’s shift from murder mystery to magic realism becomes quite evident. The show revolves around a group of vacationers across time. ‘The Resort’ has primarily two timelines. In 2022, Noah (William Jackson Harper) and Emma (Cristin Milioti) arrive in Yucatán, Mexico, to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. It soon becomes apparent that their life is overburdened by a sense of grief from losing their child. One day, Emma has an accident while riding an ATV bike and finds a 15-year-old phone that originally belonged to Sam Knowlston (Skyler Gisondo). In 2007, Sam and another tourist, Violet Thompson (Nina Bloomgarden), went missing a day before a hurricane destroyed the hotel they were staying in. In episode 7, titled ‘La Pubertad Matrimonio,’ Emma and Violet find what they have been looking for. Here is everything you need to know about the ending of ‘The Resort’ episode 7. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Resort Episode 7 Recap

The episode begins in Río Lagartos in the present day. The years haven’t been kind to Violet’s father, Murray Thompson (Nick Offerman). And yet, he somehow has held onto the hope that his daughter is still alive. Emma uses the hotline from 15 years earlier and reaches out to him. In six voice mails, she explains who she is, why she is calling him, and what she has found.

The following morning, Noah wakes up in his hotel room to find that he is alone and Emma is gone. The previous night hasn’t been good for their relationship. Emma wanted space, and Noah gave it to her, and now it seems she has disappeared. Noah frantically searches for her throughout the hotel and doesn’t find her. He lets Luna know that Emma is gone. Ultimately, he finds Emma’s laptop and figures out where she is going.

Meanwhile, Baltasar (Luis Gerardo Méndez) awakens at the golf course and makes his way back to the hotel, where Luna tries to deal with the Teds, who appear to be bitter and angry at each other. Baltasar breaks into Emma and Noah’s room in search of the copy of Illán Iberra’s ‘La Desilusión Del Tiempo’ (‘The Disappointment of Time’) but realizes that neither Emma nor Noah is there. Soon, Luna arrives, and together, they figure out that Emma has gone to look for Pasaje, and Noah has followed her. Murray then appears and announces that Emma told him where she was going.

Emma enters the jungle through the Parque of Los Corazones of Gollados and hikes 13.5 kilometers to get to a large clearing. Just then, a helicopter arrives and draws in both her and Noah. Murray, Baltasar, Luna, and the Teds are in the helicopter. The Teds have been told about Pasaje, though they believe that it’s all wishful thinking, “Guess we all would love to find a room outside of time,” one of them claims. For the first time since they have arrived in Yucatán, Noah and Emma have an earnest conversation about their relationship, during which Noah asks his wife whether she wants to be married to him any longer. Murray tells them that they only have a few tents, so they need to find a way to get along.

The Teds leave, but Luna, Baltasar, and Murray stay and prepare to spend the night in the jungle. Murray plays the harmonica as a form of entertainment, but he is terrible at it. Later, Emma’s gums swell up, and Noah has to pull the broken tooth out.

The Resort Episode 7 Ending: What Is Pasaje?

Emma believes that Pasaje, or the passage, is a room that exists outside time, where people can meet with those who are gone. In 2007, Violet has come to Yucatán in search of the Pasaje, believing she will be reunited with her mother there. She and Sam even convince Iberra to take them to the location. As for Emma, she desperately seeks the place because of her desire to see her daughter, who died 63 minutes after her birth, and Emma didn’t get to meet her.

Toward the end of the episode, after Emma’s tooth debacle, Luna leaves to find her a dentist. Murray finds what appears to be the entrance to the Pasaje, and Emma decides to go in. It seems what we have in the show is not time travel in the traditional sense. Instead, Pasaje allows a person to exist — albeit temporarily — beyond time and a precious chance to revisit the past.

Read More: Is The Resort Based on a True Story or a Book?