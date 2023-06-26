The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Danny McBride, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is getting more brutal and darker in satirizing the megachurches and televangelists as the show progresses. Season 3 introduces a new group of relatives of the Gemstones. The Montgomerys lead a simpler life, though, in comparison with the Gemstones and their garish display of wealth, it will probably be the same for almost everyone else. In season 3 episode 3, titled ‘For Their Nakedness Is Your Own Nakedness,’ Baby Billy Freeman (Walton Goggins) returns with new schemes to make money. After agreeing to let the Montgomery siblings stay at the Gemstone compound, Eli (John Goodman) organizes a cousins night in the hopes that his children will get along with May-May’s (Kristen Johnston) children.

Meanwhile, Amber (Cassidy Freeman) learns about Judy’s (Edi Patterson) interest in other men besides her husband and gives her and BJ (Tim Baltz) the at-home relationship counseling kit that she and Jesse (Danny McBride) developed. Here is everything you might want to know about the ending of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ season 3 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

The third episode begins with Baby Billie, now a singer at Zion’s Landing. His hair seems to have gotten even whiter since the last time we saw him, though his restlessness for wealth remains the same. He has a good life now — he performs presumably for a large, willing audience and he and his family live out of a luxury suite. But as it is the nature of greed, the more you have, the more you want. Billy thinks he is a big music celebrity and comes up with the plan of pitching a game show to the Gemstones, a Biblical version of ‘Family Feud’: ‘Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers.’ Tiffany (Valyn Hall) is pregnant again; this time, it’s a girl they have decided to name after Aimee-Leigh.

After May-May pleads to him to keep her two boys safe, Eli reluctantly agrees to let Chuck (Lukas Haas) and Karl (Robert Oberst) stay at the Gemstone compound. Predictably, his children don’t like the idea and voice their disagreement as loudly as always, prompting Eli to come up with the idea of the cousins night. Meanwhile, Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Keefe’s (Tony Cavalero) campaign against the local sex shops continues, with Keefe purchasing the entire inventory of a highway adult store. The idea is, of course, ridiculous. They are only boosting the sales of these stores, and Kelvin and Keefe have figured that out by now. But this time, as there is a supply delay, Keefe hopes that his purchase will keep the shelf at the store empty for months.

Amber visits BJ and Judi’s home to deliver The System, a counseling kit she has developed for couples with problems. Judy isn’t home, but BJ is, and he is baffled about all of this. Elsewhere in the Gemstone compound, Jesse berates his cousins for getting into his monster truck.

The Righteous Gemstones Season 3 Episode 3 Ending: Do the Gemstones Force Chuck and Karl to Leave?

Chuck and Karl have lived their lives in relative poverty, looking at the lives of their cousins with wonder, or at least that is the impression they are giving at this point. Not much has apparently changed over the years. Chuck and Karl have this innocent quality that has become a recurring motif in the show (in fact, in McBride’s writing as a whole). Time will tell whether all this is an act, but for now, they appear to be the most carefree and naïve people in the world. In episode 3, Jesse and Judy attend the cousins night with their respective spouses and Kelvin with Keefe. Billy shows up with his son and wife, claiming he has every right to be there as his son is a cousin of the Gemstones.

Earlier, the Gemstones siblings rejected his pitch for the game show, but he hasn’t given up on it yet. Much to the shock of the others, Chuck and Karl swim in the pond without a care in the world. Later in the evening, when everyone has gathered for dinner, Billy convinces the others to play ‘Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers.’ The Gemstones are extremely reluctant to participate, as they are not the ideal Christian family they like to depict themselves as. When Jesse and Chuck face off against each other in a buzzer round, Chuck quickly proves that his general knowledge is better than that of Jesse, who is supposed to be a preacher.

As a result, Jesse becomes infuriated with his cousins and tells Billy to shut the game down. Unlike before, Chuck responds by mocking him in this instance. The situation quickly devolves until Jesse and Chuck circle each other with their knives out. Suddenly, BJ shouts out that someone is choking, and it turns out to be Karl. Jesse tries to perform the Heimlich maneuver on the man, but he is too big for him to wrap his hands around. Karl is ultimately saved by Chuck and the three Gemstone siblings working together. As Chuck and Karl embrace each other afterward, it makes the Gemstone siblings reflect on their own relationships. As the Montgomerys head back to Eli’s house, Jesse and Amber give them a ride. The subsequent howling underscores the renewal of the familial bond.

Who Informed the Feds about the Brothers of Tomorrow’s Fire?

In the first two episodes of the season, the audience is introduced to Steve Zahn’s Peter Montgomery, May-May’s estranged husband and Karl and Chuck’s adoptive father. Zahn is one of those criminally underrated actors whose addition to any project is a positive thing. Here he portrays the diabolical militia leader and abusive father with such a terrifying presence that it makes your screen crawl.

When the FBI raids their compound, the remaining members of Peter’s militia are forced to go into hiding. In episode 3, Eli asserts that he has nothing to do with the raid. If we assume that he is telling the truth — and he has no reason to lie — it can be one of the Gemstone siblings. It’s also possible that Karl or Chuck did it. They had become concerned about the militia, and the Gemstones’ visit gave them the perfect cover.

