The Sex Lives of College Girls Season 3 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in March

The third season of Max’s teen series ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ is set to start filming in Los Angeles, California, in March. Justin Noble, who created the sex comedy with Mindy Kaling, continues to serve as the showrunner.

In the second installment’s finale, we witnessed a series of romantic shake-ups among the main characters. Leighton, Kimberly, and Whitney all embark on new romantic journeys, with Bela seeking a fresh start altogether. While Whitney decisively ends things with Andrew, Kimberly grapples with newfound feelings for Canaan, resulting in a surprising kiss that doesn’t go unnoticed by Whitney. Leighton, after a brief stint with Greek life, chooses to leave it for good and join the Women’s Center, convincing her mother to redirect the sorority donation to the cause. Bela faces the consequences of her actions at The Foxy as she gets ousted from the comedy group and housing situation.

In the third season, we can expect the significant changes teased in the season 2 finale of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls’ to shape the narrative. The aftermath of Kimberly’s romantic entanglement with Canaan and Whitney’s heartbreak is likely to impact their friendship dynamics. Leighton’s decision to reunite with Alicia and forego the Kappa house suggests a new direction for her character. Meanwhile, Bela’s departure and potential return to Essex College may introduce fresh storylines, offering opportunities for redemption and personal growth.

Reneé Rapp’s Leighton, a part of the core four in ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls,’ will only have a limited presence in the third installment as the actress is set to permanently leave the show after appearing in a few episodes. The remaining main cast members, including Pauline Chalamet (Kimberly), Amrit Kaur (Bela), and Alyah Chanelle Scott (Whitney), are expected to continue featuring in the teen drama, with potential challenges in Kimberly’s enrollment and financial situation being addressed. Leighton’s ex-girlfriend Alicia (Midori Francis) and her brother Nico (Gavin Leatherwood) may also feature.

Given Bela’s treatment of Eric (Mekki Leeper) towards the end of season 2, it remains uncertain whether we’ll see much of his presence in the upcoming installment. Furthermore, Mitchell Slaggert (Jackson), Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Jocelyn), Renika Williams (Willow), Ilia Isorelýs Paulino (Lila), and Christopher Meyer (Canaan) are expected to return in various capacities.

Los Angeles earlier hosted the shooting of the show’s previous two seasons. The city is a significant filming location of Netflix’s crime drama series ‘Griselda‘ and Warner Bros’ superhero film ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.’

Read More: Is The Sex Lives of College Girls Based on a True Story?