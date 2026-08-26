Do Whitney and Canaan Get Together in The Sex Lives of College Girls?

Whitney and Canaan’s romance emerges as the unexpected, but thrilling, slow burn of ‘The Sex Lives of College Girls.’ At the beginning of the show, the two are in entirely different orbits. Canaan, who works at Sips, the on-campus coffee shop, is introduced as Kimberly’s colleague and eventual friend. On the other hand, Whitney, a star soccer player, remains entangled in her own doomed love story with her married assistant coach, Dalton.

Even after their mutual connection to Kimberly puts them in each other’s path, the college athlete’s complicated love life initially comes in the way of a deeper connection. Yet, eventually, the two manage to find their way to each other. However, getting together was just the first hurdle in a long, taxing race. Thus, despite starting out season 2 as a couple, the duo ultimately broke up. As a result, season 3 finds the pair toeing the line of the age-old will-they-won’t-they dynamic. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Canaan’s Short-Lived Connection With Kimberly Drives a Wedge Between Him and Whitney

Even after Canaan and Whitney’s first breakup, which was a result of the latter’s snooping habits, the former remains a consistent part of Kimberly’s life. Their friendship, which pre-dated Canaan’s short-lived relationship with the soccer player, continues to grow until it unexpectedly turns into mutual attraction. However, when the duo decides to act on their feelings, Whitney ends up accidentally witnessing their spontaneous first kiss. The fact that this incident takes place at the very end of their freshman year certainly doesn’t help matters. In the months spent off-campus, the tension between the trio only grows more severe.

Therefore, as they venture into their sophomore year at Essex College, Whitney develops some distance from both Kimberly and Canaan. At the same time, the pair of Sips baristas realizes that their dynamic lacks chemistry, likely due to their shared feelings of guilt over betraying Whitney. Thus, their romance fizzles out as quickly as it had taken hold. Afterward, Kimberly manages to restore her friendship with the soccer player. Yet, Canaan’s relationship with her remains strained. For the longest time, the two continue to avoid each other on campus, maintaining little to no contact. Between her soccer practice, new courses, and a steamy new affair with Af-Am classmate Isaiah, Whitney has little to no time to dwell on her past. Yet, the Essex campus isn’t big enough to keep the ex-lovebirds out of each other’s orbits forever.

Whitney Ends Up Back With Canaan When Her Relationship With Isaiah Deteriorates

Off-the-bat, Whitney has certain reservations about entering a relationship with Isaiah. The latter is a wealthy trust fund, baby, an archetype that the Senator’s daughter has pre-existing reservations against. Yet, it’s only a matter of time before their natural chemistry leads them into a friends-with-benefits situation. The two begin hooking up on a regular basis, opening up the possibility for something more serious to happen between them. Eventually, it’s Whitney who takes the initiative and transitions their relationship from no-strings-attached hook-ups to official dating. Although everything goes swimmingly at first, things soon take a sharp turn into disaster. The soccer players’ biochem lab faces a funding issue. In turn, Isaiah seeks to solve this problem by having his father make a significant donation.

Unsurprisingly, the gesture rubs Whitney the wrong way, especially given her old reservations about rich boys and their tendency to solve problems with their parents’ money. Even though Isaiah means nothing by it, she can’t help but feel a sense of indebtedness to him as a result of his father’s donation. Around the same time, she also rekindles a tentative friendship with Canaan. The tension between the two of them as a result of his brief romance with Kimberly is resolved in the face of a sincere apology. Thus, as Whitney’s doubts about Isaiah grow, so do her persistent feelings for her ex-boyfriend. Eventually, this results in Whitney cheating on her boyfriend with Canaan. Even though the way the duo finds their way back to each other remains muddied and messy, it seems the second time might just be the charm for them. As the show ends, Canaan and Whitney’s second-chance romance flourishes.

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