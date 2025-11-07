Did Dwayne Johnson Wear Prosthetics or Makeup in The Smashing Machine?

Helmed by Benny Safdie, ‘The Smashing Machine’ tells the story of UFC legend Mark Kerr, bringing the fight out of the cage and into his personal life. While he chases the summit of martial arts combat, his opioid addiction stands as a major obstacle, not only pinning him back to the ground, but also affecting his relationship with his partner, Dawn Staples. With every step made in the pursuit of greatness, Mark risks losing everything he truly cares about, and by the end, the saga of many ebbs and flows ultimately results in a cautionary tale. While actor Dwayne Johnson steals the spotlight in this sports biopic with his stellar performance, his success is incomplete without acknowledging the work put in by the creative team in capturing the physical look of the real-life Mark Kerr and recreating it on screen.

An Oscar-winning Makeup Artist Spearheaded Dwayne Johnson’s Transformation Into Mark Kerr

Dwayne Johnson’s journey to embody the character of Mark Kerr is largely made possible by the extensive makeup and prosthetic work of the crew of ‘The Smashing Machine,’ led by veteran makeup artist Kazu Hiro. Reportedly, the process took between 2 and 4 hours every day of filming, with approximately 22 prosthetic pieces being added to his face and body. Given the striking attention to detail observable on screen, it is likely that the crew did extensive research to map out the real-life mixed martial artist’s distinguishing features before modeling their own renditions of the same. However, given Mark and Johnson’s differing facial structures and other physical characteristics, it is possible that several tweaks were made to find the balance between authenticity and convenience.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Kazu Hiro, who is famous for his work on titles such as ‘Bombshell,’ ‘Darkest Hour,’ and ‘Maestro,’ gave a detailed account of his process with ‘The Smashing Machine,’ as well as the hurdles that came along the way. Hiro acknowledged that Mark Kerr’s ear condition, more commonly known as Cauliflower ear, was among his most iconic features and that bringing it to life on screen was relatively easy. After taking into account the size difference between the swelling on Mark’s right and left ears, the makeup artist created perfect replicas in the form of prosthetics, which could then be put on top of Johnson’s ears. From there, he went on to describe the seemingly hardest part of the makeup process: the recreation of Mark Kerr’s browline.

In the interview, Hiro brought up the differences in Mark and Johnson’s appearances, stating, “The first thing you notice on Dwayne is how big his eyes are, and how gentle he looks. Mark is the opposite. The heavy brow bone affects how his eyes look.” As such, the idea of creating prosthetics to double as the brow bone proved to be challenging, largely because he did not want to restrict Johnson’s eyelid movement, and by extension, his acting ability. As such, a specialized chamber, about 2 millimeters thick, was then glued on top of the actor’s eyelid, mimicking real skin motion. There were also prosthetic additions that were meant for specific scenes, such as the scene where Mark arrives at the hospital with a broken tooth. While an artificial cap was made to simulate the effect, special effects were reportedly added to make the scene seamless.

The Smashing Machine’s Intricate Prosthetics Work Went Past Various Hurdles

Given that the character, Mark Kerr, is constantly involved in fights throughout the movie, prosthetic additions in the form of swollen cheeks, eyes, and noses were added on a scene-by-scene basis to ensure continuity. Additionally, a significant portion of the makeup process involved covering up Johnson’s tattoos, primarily on his arms and back. While that seemed relatively easy at first, the physical demands of the role made things harder for the makeup artists. Hiro recalled that “his (Johnson’s) nose would start to peel off, and that’s something that can’t be avoided because people sweat, especially when he’s fighting or working out. Whatever glue we used, sweat would push out and start to slide off. It was constant maintenance.” In one of the scenes, Mark Kerr injects drugs into his veins, and to achieve that effect, the makeup team crafted fake vein pieces, containing a mix of blood and saline, which were then used for the scenes with injections.

Alongside the makeup and prosthetic work, how hair is dealt with in the movie also adds to its authenticity factor. In the interview, Hiro explained the significance of the correct wig size and hairstyle, stating that Johnson’s “hairline and the shape of the head also bring the design of a likeness to it.” While the actor largely wore a specialized wig for his role in the movie, things got tricky when the crew arrived at the scene where his character gets a haircut. Here, the lead makeup artist worked closely with the barber, telling him precisely how to use the clippers. This was due to the fundamental difference between how the wig interacts with real, human skin and its artificial silicone equivalent. As such, the creative team was careful not to let the immersion break for a single moment, which then further allowed Johnson’s performance to breathe and shine through.

