The Strangers Chapter 1: All Filming Locations of the 2024 Movie

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ follows a young couple as they take refuge in a remote cabin and are terrorized by three masked assailants. Ryan and Maya are traveling across the country for their fifth anniversary and halt in a small town. They get an eerie feel from the locals but dismiss it as they spend the night in an isolated cabin. Their romantic retreat is cut short when three masked strangers break into their home armed with axes and knives. The couple is forced into a desperate fight for survival around the hilly and forested countryside as the strangers become increasingly aggressive.

With Renny Harlin in the director’s chair, the horror movie is a remake of Bryan Bertino’s 2008 classic, ‘The Strangers,’ and marks the first film in a trilogy. The narrative benefits from a simmering suspense, which gives way to thrill and eventual terror as the couple’s cabin is besieged. The desolate setting and forested landscapes contribute to the tense atmosphere, raising questions about the actual locations behind the camera.

Where Was The Strangers: Chapter 1 Filmed?

Filming for ‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ was carried out entirely in Bratislava, Slovakia. Principal photography for the trilogy was carried out simultaneously, beginning in September 2022 and wrapping up by the end of October 2022. “(It was) the challenge of a lifetime, but I also really embraced it,” revealed Harlin in an interview, talking about shooting all three installments concurrently. “On a Monday morning, I could be shooting the second chapter, and Monday afternoon I could be shooting the first chapter, and Tuesday morning I could be shooting the third chapter. It was incredibly demanding for the actors, for the continuity in terms of the make-up and wardrobe, and for my director of photography.”

Bratislava, Slovakia

‘The Strangers: Chapter 1’ was shot in and around the capital city of Slovakia, a landlocked country in Central Europe. Bratislava is a cultural and historic center nestled on the banks of the Danube River. The hilly and forested landscapes in the movie are a part of the Little Carpathian Mountains north of the city. Unlike the horrifying setting created using them in the film, the forests sprawled over these mountains offer exciting trails for outdoor adventure.

The forest paths are often frequented by hikers and cyclists and lead to ruins of ancient castles if one ventures deep enough. Those looking to recreate the initially pleasant side of Ryan and Maya’s getaway can even book cabins deep in the woods. They are often grouped in camps with bicycles offered to loggers to explore the surrounding vistas. Also known as Malé Karpaty in Slovak, the mountains feature secluded vineyards on their eastern slopes north of Bratislava. These Small Carpathian wineries are part of a wine route visitors can take to appreciate nature while sampling delicious drinks poured straight from the barrel.

As relaxing and serene as the region sounds, for the production team behind ‘The Strangers Chapter 1,’ it was the backdrop to their hectic and bustling sets. Producer Courtney Solomon talked about the monumental task each day posed for the team, especially for lead actress Madelaine Petsch. They would often shoot different scenes from all three movies in a single day as they would all take place in one particular filming location.

“So literally in the morning, she (Petsch) might be the Maya you saw in the movie, in the car driving with him… And then in the afternoon, she’d come out from lunch and she’d have the full movie three like makeup and wardrobe and be a completely different person from four days later,” explained Solomon in an interview. “Which was just wild to get your head around, because in a normal script, it’s hard enough to keep your head around the arc. But in an arc like this, it’s a whole other to-do.”

The city of Bratislava itself is smaller than other European capitals in the region, and it can transport visitors back in time with its historical sites and pedestrian-only areas. One of the city’s most iconic landmarks is Bratislava Castle, perched atop a hill overlooking the Old Town. This imposing structure has witnessed centuries of history and offers panoramic views of the city and the surrounding countryside. Some films and shows shot in the city are ‘The Tattooist of Auschwitz,’ ‘Chernobyl,’ ‘Red Sparrow,’ and ‘DragonHeart.’

