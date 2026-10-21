The Terminal List Season 2 Ending Explained: Is Reece’s Tumor Gone?

Created by David DiGilio and based on the eponymous novel series by Jack Carr, Prime Video’s ‘The Terminal List‘ season 2 begins with James Reece still on the run after checking every name off the eponymous list. Though he expects opposition from the CIA, fate instead pulls him back into that familiar world of conspiracies, blood, and violence. As a new string of bombings terrorizes the entire world, Reece is compelled to collaborate with some old friends and allies to bring the enemies down before it’s too late. In the process, however, he also has to reconcile with his own illness, be that of body, mind, or soul. As the second season of this action thriller series approaches its end, we meet a side of Reece that hasn’t graced the screen before. SPOILERS AHEAD.

The Terminal List Season 2 Plot Recap

‘The Terminal List’ season 2 picks up a few months after the events of the first season, revealing that James Reece is still holding on to life aboard a small boat in the middle of the ocean. While he vaguely knows that he is headed to Africa, battling sickness, storms, and perhaps most dangerously, the hallucinations of Ben Edwards, it almost proves to be too difficult. Meanwhile, a new terror crew led by a man named Amin al-Nawaz begins a bombing and assassination campaign that prompts the CIA to assemble a team made up of some familiar faces, most notably Jules Landry. What they don’t know, however, is that the person helping Amin pull off these high-profile assassinations is none other than Mohammed ‘Mo’ Farooq, a CIA agent who is last seen in ‘The Terminal List: Dark Wolf.’

While all of this is unfolding, Katie Buranek finds herself struggling to finish her book on Reece, and it doesn’t help that Voltstreem Media is being taken over by a Russian mogul named Vasili Andrenov. This appears to be part of a larger alliance between the US and Russia, but soon enough, Amin’s team makes it known that they see Andrenov and his team as their enemies. Elsewhere, Raife, who quit the force to start his own security and weapons company, learns that his drones are being used to carry out Amin’s attacks and begins to suspect it might be insider work. All of these plotlines collide when Reece lands in Africa, briefly taking shelter in a hunting reserve owned by Raife’s father, before being discovered by the CIA.

Curiously enough, the CIA isn’t here to charge Reece with treason; on the contrary, they offer him a presidential pardon if he joins their team looking for Amin and Mo. Though Reece agrees, deep down he refuses to believe that Mo might have gone rogue. His instincts are confirmed after Amin is defeated and Mo reveals that he has simply been working under the instructions of his handler, who turns out to be none other than Landry, the real mole. After capturing Landry and torturing him in a truly brutal fashion, Reece learns of a Colonel and how the next target is in Odesa, Ukraine. As it turns out, Vasili has been in on these plans all along and is working with a terrorist known as Oliver Grey, who works as the mediator for the Colonel for whatever larger schemes they have afoot.

The Terminal List Season 2 Ending: Is Reece’s Tumor Gone?

‘The Terminal List’ season 2 ends with Reece coming to terms with his fate, regardless of whether his tumor has gone away or become worse. With the episode ending just as Reece prepares for an MRI scan, we are never actually told whether his tumor is gone for good. That, however, isn’t the focus of the moment, as it’s Reece’s mental transformation that really counts. As the name of the series implies, the entire story is centered on Reece’s mortality, and how he seems to be running on a timer that can give out at any moment. That fear of losing his life without avenging his family defines most of Reece’s journey, but by the end of this season, he finds a renewed sense of purpose.

After having been dragged by the media and CIA for almost a year by this point, Reece has very little driving him forward, other than his own impulse to save lives and stand by his brothers in arms. However, it is only at the end that he is reminded of how his actions have real weight and meaning. While it was rage that drove him initially, it is now replaced by a sense of commitment to his brotherhood and to those who sacrificed their lives to pave the way for him. On some level, this also includes his father, who left him behind decades ago, only for it to be revealed that he was working with the CIA even back then. Now that Reece knows that the vendetta is personal, he knows that he cannot afford to make the same mistake as his enemy.

While the show leaves Reece’s fate unanswered, the novel ‘True Believer,’ on which the season is based, confirms that the tumor is gone. With this, the force behind the first saga of this story is gone, and Reece can return to his journey with no inhibitions. However, this does raise a question about the tremors, hallucinations, and buzzing-like sensations he endures all seasons. It’s unlikely that the tumor went away overnight, which means that the supposed effects that he feels over the span of days, weeks, and months might be psychological in nature. That lines up with his enduring PTSD from the death of his family, as well as from all the years of bloodshed he has participated in. By the end, Reece finds his voice and leaves that dark past behind, looking ahead towards a brighter future.

Does Oliver Grey Escape? What Will He Do Next?

Although the second season ends on a hopeful note for Reece, the criminal mastermind of this storyline surprisingly manages to escape. Oliver Grey, the faux journalist behind the terror bombings and assassinations, seemingly exits the narrative after the penultimate episode. To make things worse, we also don’t get to hear anything from his conversation with Vasili, which was very likely centered around the later stages of the plan. As if that’s not enough, the final montage leaves us with a cryptic message on Oliver’s phone from someone who can only be assumed to be Colonel. Oliver’s next mission, as it turns out, is already decided, and it appears that he is destined to cross paths with Reece once again.

Over the course of the season, Reece and Oliver emerge as rather perfect foils of each other, especially when one traces a line back to their pasts. At the intersection lies Reece’s father, who is revealed to have been killed by Thomas. The latter is also killed on Oliver’s orders, who, in turn, was working for the Colonel. Beyond this personal thread, there are also overlaps between how Oliver and Reece operate, blending in with their surroundings and striking with almost perfect efficacy each time. For the first time since Ben Edwards, Reece appears to have found his match, which means that their dynamic is far from finished, not at least before some pressing questions are answered.

Does Katie Survive? Does She Publish the Book?

Despite Katie getting quite the death scare midway through the second season, by the final episode we learn that she is alive and speedily recovering. Not only that, but she also appears to have used this freed-up time to great effect, penning the final few pages of her book on James Reece. While the entire world has framed, and continues to frame, Reece as the homeland’s greatest enemy, Katie alone seeks to give him a voice. Fittingly enough, her book is titled ‘James Reece: Our True Believer,’ a direct nod to the title of the book the season is based on, but also to the concept of faith as it is approached in the story. At the start, Mo is labeled a true believer by the terror group he is coerced into working with, but it is only by the end of the story that we realize what separates true belief and commitment from pointless destruction.

The show never shies away from reiterating that Reece and his friends aren’t exactly saints. In this season alone, we see what they are truly capable of against someone like Landry, who makes sure to hammer in that Reece isn’t that different when it comes to brutality. This, as it turns out, isn’t something that the book omits when describing Reece, as there is hardly anyone other than Katie who can describe all of his shades from the perspective of someone who hasn’t known war and violence as a soldier. Though we don’t see the book getting published this season, the implication is certainly there, and Reece can rest easy that the world will soon be made privy to his side of the story.

What Happens to Vasili Andrenov? Why is the Colonel After Reece?

Vasili Andrenov, the Russian mogul who silently pulls the strings in collaboration with Oliver and the Colonel, is ultimately killed by Reece in the series’ climactic encounter. This marks a definitive shift in the narrative, as Vasili isn’t killed in self-defense, nor are the soldiers ordered to take him out. Instead, Reece personally drives an axe into his heart upon being triggered by his comments about his past. This seems to be a continuation of when Reece nearly killed Landry during the interrogation upon learning that the Colonel might be connected to his family. In both cases, Reece avoids confronting his own dark self altogether, and instead chooses to respond with fury.

Bringing in Vasili alive would, by all means, have been a strategic boon for the CIA, but Reece compromises that for what appear to be purely selfish reasons. Luckily, no one other than him knows what truly transpired during the encounter, which means that he still has room to reflect on his own actions and figure out what might be the driving factor. What we know so far, though, is that the Colonel is a Cold War-era mastermind who has been silently waging war against the CIA for decades and is unlikely to be outsmarted so quickly. Beyond that, he seems to have an innate way of getting under Reece’s skin, which can easily make this a one-sided fight, unless Reece matures and overcomes his weaknesses. The ending of the season seems to be a step in that direction, as he is able to let go of his mortal fears and look his enemy straight in the eye.

Read More: Is The Terminal List Based on a True Story?