Who is R or Raife in The Terminal List?

‘The Terminal List’ is a military action thriller series based on the 2018 book of the same name by author and former Navy SEAL Jack Carr. It follows Lt. Commander James Reece (Chris Pratt), a Navy Seal platoon leader, who embarks on a path of vengeance after the violent deaths of his family and comrades. Soon, he finds himself in the middle of a massive conspiracy that includes influential people in the Navy and government. Reece uses the back of one of the drawings of his daughter to list the names of the people responsible for the deaths of his loved ones and eliminates them one by one. Helping Reece in his quest for revenge are his closest friends — Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch), Marco Rodríguez, and Liz Riley. Ben was part of the SEALs before joining the CIA. Liz was an Army aviator who served in some of the wars that Reece did. As for Marco, he seems to be connected to Reece through the latter’s father, who was also a Frogman. There is one more friend who is mentioned several times throughout the first season but doesn’t make an appearance — R or Raife. Here is everything you need to know about him. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who is R or Raife?

Raife is first mentioned in a conversation between Liz and Reece. In the season finale, titled ‘Reclamation,’ Raife comes through for Reece and Ben, providing them with the boat they need to get to Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley (Jeanne Tripplehorn). In the note he leaves behind, he tells Reece, “This makes us even. If you make it out, you know where to go.” He signs the note with just an “R.” Although Ben didn’t expect Raife to help them, he is pleasantly surprised. But Reece was sure that Raife would. In the show, not much information is given about Raife. The producers likely have plans to introduce him in the prospective season 2.

In contrast, Raife is a character in Carr’s original book. Like in the show, Reece asks Liz to reach out to Raife, who makes his first appearance in chapter 69 and helps Reece escape from New York. Raife tells Reece in person that they are now even.

‘True Believer,’ the second book in the ‘Terminal List’ series, elaborates on the history between Reece and Raife Hastings. They met on the rugby field at the University of Montana in the fall of 1995. They connected over their love of the sport and the realization that their respective fathers were part of special forces. As mentioned above, Reece’s father was a SEAL like him. Raife is originally from Zimbabwe (formerly known as Rhodesia), and his father served in the Selous Scouts, the special forces unit of the Rhodesian Army that was active during the Rhodesian Bush War, also known as the Zimbabwe War of Liberation.

The first book describes Raife as “at two inches taller than Reece’s six feet but with shoulders to match, he looked like an MMA fighter trapped in a cowboy’s body who somehow found himself captaining a ship at sea. Wisps of dirty-blond hair snuck from beneath a black watch-cap-style beanie and betrayed the fact that this guy did not spend much time in a boardroom. The scar that ran from the corner of his left eye and ended just shy of his upper lip gave his rugged features a menacing look. Even though it was dark, his green eyes pierced the night like a nocturnal predator.”

Although Raife was a year ahead of Reece in college, the two became fast friends. Reece met Raife’s rancher parents and sister Victoria. Raife and Reece both joined the SEALs and followed similar paths separated by a year. In Ramadi, Iraq, their paths once more converged. The books describe Raife and Reece as “blood brothers.” After Raife killed a CIA asset in revenge for the deaths of his teammates, the CIA wanted to prosecute him for murder and pressured Reece to testify against his friend about the secret meetings where the assassination was discussed. Predictably, Reece refused. Having become disillusioned with the life of a SEAL and the never-ending war, Raife subsequently quit the Navy.

