Jon Lovitz to Star in Tom Meyers’s The Toast

Jon Lovitz has landed the leading role in Tom Meyers’ directorial debut! The Cinemaholic can announce that the veteran comedian will be adding his talents to ‘The Toast’ alongside Michael Minto, Kate Kugler, Rachel Rosenstein, Alex Ford, Logan Metz, Jackson Kendall, and David Rosenberg. The principal photography for the movie is slated to start on August 12 in Toledo, Ohio, and wrap up by September 5. The comedy, also written by Meyers, will be shot by Shan Liljestrand.

The plot revolves around a wedding party taking place in a country club. The elaborate celebration includes a band, a host of quirky guests, and a lot of drinking. The biggest drunk of all is Bob (Jon Lovitz), the father of the bride, who is insistent that he will give the welcome toast at the event. Knowing the potential disaster that can be caused as a result of his speech, friends and family scramble to prevent the toast from happening.

Lovitz is a seasoned Tarzana-born actor and comedian who gained recognition for being an ‘SNL’ cast member in the 1990s and being part of movies like ‘Hotel Transylvania,’ ‘Grown Ups 2,’ ‘Eight Crazy Nights,’ ‘The Wedding Singer,’ and ‘Little Nicky.’ His latest credits include Henry in ‘The Potwins,’ Pierre in ‘Magnum P.I.,’ Congressman George Santos in ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,’ and Sal Scarapiducci in ‘Space Force.’ He has a number of projects in the pipeline, including ‘Paper Empire,’ which follows a massive cryptocurrency fraudster after he causes global financial panic, and ‘Lost & Found in Cleveland,’ which centers on five people as their favorite antique show comes to their city.

Minto is an experienced actor who will depict Doug in the film. He is expected to have an intimate scene in the movie with Esther, a confident and flirtatious character who is seven months pregnant. His latest work includes ‘Grey Rabbit,’ ‘Not Dead Yet,’ ‘Manifesting Destiny,’ and ‘The Seance.’ Kugler, a comedy creator from Washington, D.C., is taking on the role of Shelly in ‘The Toast.’ She can be seen in ‘Dance Dads’ as Hannah Maria Goodhart, ‘The Truest Crime’ as Emma, ‘The Land of Gold’ as Michelle, and ‘Coffee House Chronicles.’

Located on the banks of Lake Erie, Toledo is also known as the Glass City due to its glass manufacturing industry. The region’s visual appeal combines modern and historic architecture alongside the breathtaking natural sights of the Toledo Botanical Garden and the scenic Maumee River. Despite its picturesque vistas and varied urban landscapes, Toledo is a hidden gem when it comes to filmmaking. Some of the movies filmed here include ‘A Man Called Otto,’ ‘Feed,’ ‘Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!’ and ‘The War Within.’

Read More: Apple TV+ Picks Up Jessica Chastain’s ‘His & Hers’ Series Adaptation