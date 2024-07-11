Apple TV+ Picks Up Jessica Chastain’s ‘His & Hers’ Series Adaptation

The long-awaited television adaptation of Alice Feeney’s novel ‘His & Hers’ has found a home! The Cinemaholic can announce that Apple TV+ has ordered the series, which has been in the works at Jessica Chastain’s Freckle Films and Endeavor Content after the rights to the work were acquired in association with Kristen Campo. The project’s filming will start in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 24 and wrap up by December 18. The cast and crew of the show are currently under wraps.

The narrative takes place in a quintessentially British village where a woman is murdered. News anchorwoman Anna Andrews is apprehensive about covering the case. Her paths cross with Detective Jack Harper, who begins to suspect her of being involved in the murder. However, it isn’t long before he becomes a suspect in the case himself. True to its title, the narrative switches between the perspectives of Jack and Anna as they find themselves delving deeper into the increasingly mystifying investigation. Soon, the story turns from mystery to dark thriller with twists up to the very end.

Chastain served as a producer or executive producer for recent projects such as the thriller drama ‘Mothers’ Instinct,’ Audible’s podcast series ‘The Space Within,’ and Showtime’s biographical series ‘George & Tammy.’ She also appeared in ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ as Alice, ‘Memory’ as Sylvia, ‘George & Tammy’ as Tammy Wynette, and ‘The Good Nurse’ as Amy Loughren. The actress is part of the cast of upcoming productions like Apple TV+’s ‘The Savant,’ Michel Franco’s ‘Dreams,’ and Al Pacino-starrer ‘Lear Rex.’

Feeney is a former BBC journalist and producer of ‘One O’clock News’ who wrote her debut novel at the age of 30. ‘His & Hers’ is not her first work that was considered for a TV adaptation, as ‘Sometimes I Lie’ was picked up by Fox with Sarah Michelle Gellar starring and Ellen DeGeneres producing. However, due to undisclosed reasons, the series has been on hold.

The TV rights for the novel were picked up by Freckle Films, Campo, and Endeavor Content back in 2020, the year the literary work was published, but the project did not get off the ground immediately. However, the novel’s popularity has seen a resurgence since its publication, and it was the #1 Amazon bestseller between April and June 2024.

“This little book of mine was first published at the beginning of the pandemic,” wrote Feeney in an Instagram post. “All my author events were canceled, bookshops were closed, and I remember feeling so sad that maybe nobody would ever read this story that I loved so much. But readers found Jack & Anna then, and new readers are still finding them now. Forever thank you to everyone who has read ‘His & Hers,’ I’m so grateful,” the writer added. Her latest books include ‘Good Bad Girl,’ ‘Daisy Darker,’ and ‘Rock Paper Scissors.’

The Hollywood of the South, Atlanta, has a booming film industry with state-of-the-art studios and an increasing number of projects gearing up for production. When it comes to mystery thrillers like ‘His & Hers,’ the city has hosted the shooting of movies and shows like ‘Prisoners,’ ‘Reptile,’ ‘Manhunter,’ ‘They Cloned Tyrone,’ ‘Pieces of Her,’ and ‘Lovecraft Country.’

